NAVY REGION EURAFCENT SWEEPS RETENTION EXCELLENCE AWARDS FOR FY24

Six commands throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, and Central (EURAFCENT), the Navy’s largest region, received Retention Excellence Awards (REA) for fiscal year (FY) 2024.

Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Naval Support Activity Naples, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, and Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu all received retention recognition.

The Retention Excellence Awards evaluation is conducted on 19 platforms and is earned by commands that meet or exceed their specified platforms’ reenlistment rate benchmarks and do not exceed their specified platforms’ attrition rate benchmarks for at least two quarters.

Commander Navy Region Europe, Africa, and Central, Rear Adm. Brad Collins, remarked on the excellence and talent across the region at a time when it is most needed. Collins said, “We live in critical times, where threats to American security are ever-present. We rely heavily on our qualified, subject matter experts to ensure we answer the Nations call to deter, protect, and sustain a combat-ready force. Retaining skilled operators is of the highest importance at this critical juncture. ”

NSA Bahrain not only received the REA for a seventh consecutive year but has also received the first Best-In-Class (BIC) distinction for the Large Installation category. NSA Bahrain achieved a 68% or higher retention rate and in honor of their achievement, they have been authorized to fly a blue pennant on their installation.

In a press release, Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, stated “Our installation earning the REA for the seventh straight year and first-ever best-in-class is a remarkable achievement; one that is shared by the entire team, from our most junior Sailors to our most senior leaders. The Navy is able to retain the highest-caliber talent because of this installation’s commitment to development and excellence.”

Navy Region EURAFCENT received the Legacy REA, representative of their installations and have been authorized to fly a gold pennant. NSA Naples, NAS Sigonella, NSA Souda Bay, and NSF Deveselu met the criteria required for BIC consideration and have been authorized to fly a gold pennant on their installations, in recognition of their achievement.

Each Sailor within Navy Region EURAFCENT, whether located in NSF Deveselu or NSA Souda Bay is an integral part of the larger mission.

Collins stated, “The fervent commitment of the Sailors throughout the largest Navy Region, a region that spans three combatant commands, is needed to execute decisive and timely support. The Retention Excellence Awards are a testament to every Sailor's dedication to the mission. Leadership's ability to encourage retention along with the institutional knowledge and expertise that it preserves is what keeps our operations not only running but constantly improving.”

The retention requirements to receive these awards take into account not only retention but also attrition rates, or Sailors who do not remain in the Navy for various circumstances. Each installation and command cannot exceed a certain percentage of attrition, based on a sliding scale of personnel density and makeup. For example, Sailors who have been in the Navy six years or less are considered ‘Zone A’ and an installation must remain at or below a 4% attrition rate amongst their 1-6 year Sailors in order to be eligible for the REA. Taking into consideration attrition rates ensures the data for retention accurately shows a positive trend in manning numbers.

Navy Region EURAFCENT provides mission-critical logistics and support to the warfighter, their families, and the fleet across seven countries, enabling U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to maintain security, stability, and freedom of navigation in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

