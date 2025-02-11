CN25 tests partner nations fifth-generation capability

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - - Cope North 25 continues its trilateral aerial practices at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2025.



This year’s main focus is the relationship of the U.S. Air Force, joint services, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force fifth-generation aircraft and strengthening the interoperability of allies.



“Cope North 25 is an opportunity for the USAF, RAAF and JASDF to integrate at a level of training that you can't accomplish anywhere else,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Bobby Evans, 134th Fighter Squadron electronic combat pilot. “The airspace here is unrestrictive, and the amount of time we are able to spend tackling problems together is a fantastic experience.”



CN25 marks the first year where there are F-35A Lightning IIs from all three participating nations with the U.S. Marine Corps bringing in the F-35B Lightning II.



The F-35A Lightning II is the coalition forces’ latest 5th generation aircraft. This specific aircraft was designed to operate with its ability to survive in a contested environment, with its advanced avionics, situational awareness, aerodynamic performance and reduced vulnerability for the United States and partner nations.



“The number one goal of Cope North [25] is the integration of the F-35 tactics between the three nations, Japan, Australia and the United States," said U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander. "We all use the F-35, so you would think that one airplane means that we do everything the same, but that's an assumption we have to validate." He went on to explain that each country operates in a unique way, which is why trilateral integration exercises such as CN25 are vital.



With a few days left of CN25, JASDF, RAAF, USAF and other joint nations continue to sharpen aerial warfighting integration, strengthening joint integration and partnership for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.19.2025 05:18 Story ID: 491000 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CN25 tests partner nations fifth-generation capability, by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.