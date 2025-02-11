USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. Rescues Seven Mariners

Courtesy Photo | 20250218-G-NO416-1001 CENTRAL ARABIAN GULF - A U.S. Coast Guard team from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 20250218-G-NO416-1001 CENTRAL ARABIAN GULF - A U.S. Coast Guard team from the fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin, Jr. (WPC 1147) rescue seven mariners as their vessel slowly sinks in the Central Arabian Gulf, Feb. 18. The mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) watches over the scene as backup during the rescue operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo). see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Crewmembers of the U.S. Coast Guard fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin, Jr. (WPC-1147) and the mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) rescued seven mariners from a disabled vessel in the international waters of the Central Arabian Gulf, Feb. 18.



Following a distress signal from the mariners, the Coastguardsmen embarked a rigid-hull inflatable boat to offer assistance. After determining the vessel was no longer sea worthy, the Coastguardsmen brought the mariners back to their ship. Devastator provided back-up support during the operation.



None of the mariners appeared to be injured.



“Providing assistance at sea to mariners in distress is a core Coast Guard mission,” said Coast Guard Lt. Michael O’Dell, Clarence Sutphin, Jr.’s commanding officer. “It is inherently dangerous, but the team executed without hesitation – without fear – to extend their compassion to people in a dire situation. I’m incredibly proud of to be a part of this team.”



Clarence Sutphin, Jr. is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. Devastator is an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship also forward deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet. Both ships help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.