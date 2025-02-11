Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. Rescues Seven Mariners

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. Rescues Seven Mariners

    Courtesy Photo | 20250218-G-NO416-1001 CENTRAL ARABIAN GULF - A U.S. Coast Guard team from the...... read more read more

    AT SEA

    02.19.2025

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Crewmembers of the U.S. Coast Guard fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin, Jr. (WPC-1147) and the mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) rescued seven mariners from a disabled vessel in the international waters of the Central Arabian Gulf, Feb. 18.

    Following a distress signal from the mariners, the Coastguardsmen embarked a rigid-hull inflatable boat to offer assistance. After determining the vessel was no longer sea worthy, the Coastguardsmen brought the mariners back to their ship. Devastator provided back-up support during the operation.

    None of the mariners appeared to be injured.

    “Providing assistance at sea to mariners in distress is a core Coast Guard mission,” said Coast Guard Lt. Michael O’Dell, Clarence Sutphin, Jr.’s commanding officer. “It is inherently dangerous, but the team executed without hesitation – without fear – to extend their compassion to people in a dire situation. I’m incredibly proud of to be a part of this team.”

    Clarence Sutphin, Jr. is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. Devastator is an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship also forward deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet. Both ships help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 03:49
    Story ID: 490999
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. Rescues Seven Mariners, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. Rescues Seven Mariners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    CENTCOM
    Rescue
    5th Fleet
    Sutphin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download