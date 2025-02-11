Rapid refuel turnarounds boost combat readiness

Photo By Master Sgt. Luke Olson | U.S. Air Force fuels distribution operators pull a fueling line away from an F-15E...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Luke Olson | U.S. Air Force fuels distribution operators pull a fueling line away from an F-15E Strike Eagle during a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure while conducting integrated combat turnaround training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 23, 2024. By minimizing ground time and maximizing operational tempo, this collaborative procedure helps ensure that aircraft are always ready to respond to emerging threats and support coalition partners and allies in a rapidly changing environment. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Airmen from U.S. Air Force crew chiefs to weapons load and fuels teams were certified on the dual engine rapid refuel procedure, while also executing an integrated combat turnaround in the Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 23, 2024.



"The rapid refuel and rearm procedures are a critical component of our mission," said the U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officer in charge of weapons maintenance with the 492nd Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron. "By keeping both engines running, we can significantly reduce the time it takes to get the aircraft back in the air, which is critical in a combat environment."



The team combined the rapid refuel procedure with a more comprehensive process that includes loading munitions. This added complexity required careful planning and execution.



“Due to the inherent risks and dangers to personnel close to running engines, this process is only used for essential training and in circumstances deemed to be essential for combat operations,” said the NCOIC of weapons maintenance.



The 492nd EFGS is now prepared to implement these procedures when called upon to support combat operations. The combined rapid refuel and rearm process has established a streamlined approach for future squadrons as they pursue their certifications to be combat ready.



"The most challenging part of the ICT procedure is keeping a safe eye on all of the moving parts," said a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 492nd EFGS. "Constant eye contact and communication with the team is integral to the success of the procedure."



The certification process involved an extensive training program, including a "cold" walkthrough and "hot" certifications.



"The most challenging part of getting certified was adjusting to a new flow of operations than what we were trained at home," said a weapons load crew chief with the 492 EFGS. "Clear communication was key to overcoming and making this process smooth between the weapons, fuels, crew chiefs and APG (airframe, powerplant general) teams."



The combined certification process has strengthened the capabilities of the 492nd EFGS, allowing them to rapidly refuel and rearm aircraft, and reduce downtime. To maintain their certification, Airmen must perform these procedures on a bi-annual basis.



"I believe that the exercise has made the 492nd into an even more capable squadron allowing us to re-equip our pilots with the armament and fuel required to get them back in the air as quickly and safely as possible," said the weapons loader.