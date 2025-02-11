NMCB 1 Leads Operational Assessment of FAUN Trackway System in Spain

Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conducted the second operational assessment of an expeditionary site stability system at Naval Station Rota, Spain, in January 2025.



This evaluation focuses on testing the system’s operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability under real-world expeditionary conditions.



“The assessment supports the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan 2024 by enhancing expeditionary capabilities and ensuring the Navy’s readiness for high-end operations in diverse environments,” said Chief Builder David Madmon, 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) Underwater Construction Technician Advanced.



The FAUN Trackway System, a cutting-edge expeditionary site stability solution, is designed to create a temporary path enabling heavy vehicles and equipment to traverse soft ground and sand during Port Damage Repair (PDR) operations.



“The system is also intended to function as a submerged temporary boat ramp, providing a stable and resilient solution for launching and recovering boats and trailers,” said Madmon.



To fully evaluate the FAUN Trackway System’s capabilities, Sailors from NMCB 1 are putting the system through rigorous testing in challenging conditions designed to replicate real-world scenarios. Their efforts highlight the critical role Seabees play in advancing the Navy’s expeditionary capabilities.



“The work being done by NMCB 1 here in Rota showcases the essential role of Seabees in driving innovation and ensuring the Navy’s expeditionary capabilities are ready for any challenge,” said Madmon. “This assessment allows us to push the system to its limits, refining its application for real-world operational needs.”



The eight-day assessment builds on insights gained from initial testing conducted by NMCB 11 in Liepaja, Latvia, in June 2024. While the initial evaluation focused on controlled conditions, this second phase introduces complex natural obstacles, including large rocks, water crossings, and varying weather conditions, to simulate realistic field environments.



Key Assessment Objectives:



* Evaluate the system’s ability to provide a stable path for prime movers and heavy equipment.

* Test deployment into water and its effectiveness as a submerged boat ramp.

* Assess the system’s resistance to tidal changes, longshore currents, and saltwater exposure.

* Determine durability through 50 passes by Military Sealift Support Vessels (MSSVs) and trailers without maintenance.

* Examine deployment methods, including manual operation and the use of PDR initial operational capability civil engineer support equipment.



“This is more than a test; it’s an opportunity to enhance our operational readiness,” said Chief Steel Worker Justin Sneed, NMCB 1 Rota Construction Company project chief. “By operating in a challenging environment, we’re ensuring this system meets the rigorous demands of expeditionary missions.”



This operational assessment not only evaluates the FAUN Trackway System but also supports the Navy’s broader strategic goals. It aligns with the Navigation Plan 2024 and focuses on building a force capable of distributed maritime operations. These efforts ensure mobility and resilience in contested and austere environments, maintaining the Navy’s readiness to respond to global crises.



The Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) is supporting NMCB 1 throughout the evaluation, ensuring alignment with the specifications outlined in the Procurement Characteristics Information Spreadsheet (PCIS). Particular emphasis is placed on addressing inconclusive or untested criteria from the initial assessment in Latvia.



“Through these assessments, we’re equipping our Sailors with the best tools to accomplish their mission effectively and efficiently,” said Fatou Cisse Djigal, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center systems engineer. “NMCB 1’s leadership and expertise are vital to this effort.”



The results of this comprehensive assessment will inform future improvements and operational integration of the FAUN Trackway System, reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to providing advanced, reliable expeditionary solutions.



NMCB 1 is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

