Rapid Response, Relentless Protection: 386th ESFS Fly Away Security Team

Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team stands next to the crew door in a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. Fly Away Security Teams are responsible for ensuring the safety of aircraft deployed to hostile locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team plays a crucial role in protecting personnel and aircraft operating in hostile and austere environments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



These hand-picked Airmen are tasked with providing security for C-130J Super Hercules missions, deploying to airfields across the AOR where security is limited or nonexistent.



"Some airfield locations are not as fortified, leaving personnel and aircraft vulnerable to attacks," said Senior Airman Vanessa Saenz-Garcia, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team member. "Our job is to provide that layer of protection regardless of the environment to ensure aircrew can do their job and get personnel and resources moved within the theater."



Beyond the tactical mission, FAST members gain valuable experience working alongside host nation and coalition partners, strengthening international partnerships and enhancing security cooperation.



"Operating in these different locations has allowed me to interact with coalition forces and nations I would have otherwise never met,” Saenz-Garcia said. “This allows me to witness not only different security measures but cultures as well. We pride ourselves in this mission set and truly enjoy what we do!"



Through dedication and adaptability, FAST members continue to play an indispensable role in sustaining U.S. Air Force operations in the region, ensuring aircrews can focus on their mission—secure in the knowledge that FAST has their six.