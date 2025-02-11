Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Response, Relentless Protection: 386th ESFS Fly Away Security Team

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.19.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team plays a crucial role in protecting personnel and aircraft operating in hostile and austere environments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    These hand-picked Airmen are tasked with providing security for C-130J Super Hercules missions, deploying to airfields across the AOR where security is limited or nonexistent.

    "Some airfield locations are not as fortified, leaving personnel and aircraft vulnerable to attacks," said Senior Airman Vanessa Saenz-Garcia, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team member. "Our job is to provide that layer of protection regardless of the environment to ensure aircrew can do their job and get personnel and resources moved within the theater."

    Beyond the tactical mission, FAST members gain valuable experience working alongside host nation and coalition partners, strengthening international partnerships and enhancing security cooperation.

    "Operating in these different locations has allowed me to interact with coalition forces and nations I would have otherwise never met,” Saenz-Garcia said. “This allows me to witness not only different security measures but cultures as well. We pride ourselves in this mission set and truly enjoy what we do!"

    Through dedication and adaptability, FAST members continue to play an indispensable role in sustaining U.S. Air Force operations in the region, ensuring aircrews can focus on their mission—secure in the knowledge that FAST has their six.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 01:45
    Story ID: 490993
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
