TMO delivers for the mission

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s traffic management operations section, part of the distribution flight, is responsible for the movement of mission-critical cargo, assets and materials within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



In a deployed setting, TMO Airmen focus on transporting operational cargo, which can include medical supplies, aircraft parts, and sustainment items for personnel.



“Being part of TMO means playing a vital role in sustaining operations across the AOR,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gerald Burroughs, 386th ELRS lead supervisor of inbound cargo. “Every shipment we process–whether it’s aircraft parts, mission-essential supplies or hazardous materials–ensures that warfighters have what they need to execute the mission.”



Burroughs continued, saying their work directly contributes to keeping aircraft flying and vehicles moving, making the job incredibly rewarding.



TMO works alongside other units, contractors, and coalition partners to coordinate shipments through military and commercial transportation systems and military air missions.



Additionally, Airmen trained to handle hazardous material are tasked with processing and preparing hazardous materials for shipment. These Airmen ensure all items comply with safety and regulatory standards, safeguarding personnel and equipment throughout transit.



“Our team handles hazardous materials such as corrosives, flammables, and lithium batteries, making safety and operational standards a top priority at all times,” said Burroughs.



TMO also utilizes unique capabilities to ensure they have the right sized pallet and packaging for specific items.



The team operates a wood-cutting section where they build specialized packaging for delicate aircraft parts. Airmen construct shoring, which consists of structural reinforcements that help safely load bulk cargo such as trailers and engines onto aircraft.



“Our Airmen adapt daily, utilizing every available tool and space to keep operations running smoothly,” said Burroughs. “We remain committed to our mission and look to employ innovative solutions to maintain safety and efficiency.”



Through their expertise, TMO ensures that the vital flow of cargo and materiel continues without interruption, providing unrivaled logistics and support to Air Force, joint and coalition forces throughout the AOR.

