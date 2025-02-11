CFAS Student to Represent DoDEA at US Senate Youth Program

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams



SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 19, 2025) – Alliyah Nicholei Regala, a Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) E.J. King Middle High School student, was selected as one of two Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) representatives attending the 63rd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week.



Regala, a high school senior, will attend Washington Week alongside 103 students representing DoDEA, Washington, D.C., and each U.S. state.



“I’m extremely grateful to be selected as one of the DoDEA delegates for the Senate Youth program,” said Regala. “This program will allow me to educate myself on the essential principles of democracy through immersive experiences which I’m thrilled to participate in.”



Regala is a diligent student and leader amongst her peers. She serves as her school’s student council president, secretary of the National Honor Society, and as a Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps administrative officer.



“As a young American, I believe I have the responsibility to understand the importance of American democracy,” said Regala. “As a class representative for most of my high school career, I have learned the importance of participating within a democracy and ensuring that the voices of people will be heard.”



E.J. King Middle High School Principal Jennifer Gamble stated USSYP is a unique opportunity for students that provides an educational experience which strengthens commitment to public service.



“We are so excited for Ms. Alliyah Regala to represent E.J. King Middle High School and the CFAS community when she participates in the U.S. Senate Youth Program,” said Gamble. “She has demonstrated that she has a heart for public service.”



The 2025 USSYP Washington Week will be held during the first week of March. During that time, the national student delegation will meet with the president, senators, a Supreme Court justice, and other officials throughout the week. Additionally, the students that participate in the USSYP will receive an undergraduate college scholarship worth $10,000.



“Being selected as a Senate Youth delegate for DoDEA has allowed me to not only represent the students of DoDEA, but to empower them to utilize their voices,” said Regala.



For more information on USSYP, visit https://www.dodea.edu/education/student-awards/u-s-senate-youth-program.

