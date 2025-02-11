38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Strengthens Bonds with Japanese Ground Self Defense Force through U.S. Army Japan Co-Op Program

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan - Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers receive a...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan - Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers receive a mission brief about the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade integrated air and missile defense, command and control structure and the brigade has been working closely with various allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific theater at the brigade headquarters on February 12, 2025. The co-op program is a 6-week program during which JGSDF members stay at Camp Zama, where U.S. Army Japan is headquartered, to learn about the unit's mission and take part in an intensive language class. Each member of the group is sponsored by a different unit on Camp Zama, whose Soldiers demonstrate their regular duties. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt) see less | View Image Page

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – In a significant step toward bolstering the longstanding alliance between the United States and Japan, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (38th ADA) hosted members of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) at the brigade headquarters on February 12, 2025. The initiative, part of the U.S. Army Japan Co-Op Exchange Program, provides an invaluable opportunity for JGSDF soldiers to receive an in-depth briefing on integrated air and missile defense mission and command and control structures unique to the 38th ADA brigade.



During the visit, JGSDF Soldiers were provided an in-depth mission briefing on the sophisticated integrated air and missile defense systems of the brigade, which included insights into the capabilities of the mobile interceptor missile - 104 surface-to-air missile system Patriot and the terminal high altitude area defense systems. This knowledge-sharing initiative is pivotal to bolstering the interoperable defense architecture between the United States and Japan, showcasing a unified stance against a myriad of aerial threats.



As tensions and strategic interests heighten across the Indo-Pacific theater, such collaborations are pivotal to ensure shared understanding and interoperability among allies. The Co-Op Program, spanning nine compelling weeks, immerses JGSDF members in the nerve center of U.S. Army operations at Camp Zama, the heart of U.S. Army Japan's mission to safeguard peace and security in the region.



During their stay, JGSDF soldiers did not only gain insights into the operational imperatives of the 38th ADA brigade but also engaged in intensive language training designed to facilitate seamless communication in mission-critical scenarios. Each participant is paired with a counterpart from a different unit at Camp Zama, who guides them through their daily responsibilities, promoting a hands-on experience of the U.S. Army's rigorous duties and responsibilities.



This holistic approach to exchange and cooperation underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to deepening ties with its Japanese partners. By fostering such interpersonal and professional relationships, the 38th ADA brigade and USARJ are paving the way for a resilient and responsive integrated defense force, ready to confront the challenges of the 21st century.



The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade is a key component of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, strategically forward-deployed and tasked with the vital mission of integrated air and missile defense in Japan as well as across the Indo-Pacific region. With a focus on readiness, modernization, and integration, the brigade stands at the forefront of strategic defense operations, ensuring peace and stability through unwavering vigilance and strong alliances.