USS Milius Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2025) – Cmdr. Steven Terjesen relieved Cmdr. Leif Gunderson as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship on January 15th.



“This crew has excelled in every aspect over the past two years based on the efforts that every Sailor puts in daily. I am extremely proud to have my name associated with Milius, and I know that Steven will continue to build on the successes and winning culture,” said Gunderson, a Maryland native.



Gunderson will assume the duties of Reactor Officer on USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in Norfolk, Virginia.



“I'm honored to be given the opportunity to lead the storied crew of the USS Milius,” said Terjesen. “I am thankful for the leadership of Cmdr. Gunderson in bringing the ship to such a high level of readiness and instilling a culture of excellence.”



Terjesen’s previous sea assignments include tours as the Commanding Officer of the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), Chief Engineer aboard the destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), as well as staff positions with Expeditionary Strike Group TWO and as a division officer aboard the Oliver Hazard Perry-class USS Carr (FFG 52).



Ashore, Cmdr. Terjesen attended the Naval Postgraduate School, where he earned his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, specializing in autonomous vehicle control and undersea warfare. Later, he served as the Congressional Liaison Officer for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Surface Warfare Division (N96), and the Office of Legislative Affairs, supporting the Navy’s surface combatant portfolio.



Commissioned in 1996, USS Milius is named in honor of Navy Pilot Capt. Paul L. Milius. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson for his heroism in the Vietnam War.



USS Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

