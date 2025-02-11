U.S., ROK forces forge interoperability with combined arms exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | A Republic of Korea Army K-2 Black Panther assigned to the 112th Mechanized Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | A Republic of Korea Army K-2 Black Panther assigned to the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion moves during a joint exercise in Hongcheon, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2025. ROKA ground forces conducted a hasty defense and coordinated with U.S. air assets to obtain close air support. This exercise provided ROKA forces with perspective on how U.S. air assets can provide support, reaffirming the commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance and defense of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran) see less | View Image Page

"We guard the freedom of 51 Million people" is a slogan that can be seen across Osan Air Base. While true, this feat is not something achieved solely by the 51st Fighter Wing.



It is only through robust cooperation between ROK and U.S. forces that defense against aggression on the Korean peninsula can be deterred or, if need be, repelled.



This interoperability is forged through joint trainings, exercises and drills. A prime example of this took place between the U.S. and ROK forces Feb. 12-13, 2025.



“A combined maneuver exercise took place with the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, ROK Army Special Forces, the 25th Fighter Squadron and joint terminal attack controllers from the 607th Air Support Operations Group,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Murphy, 51st Fighter Wing ground liaison officer.



The purpose of training, from the ground perspective, was for the 112th MIB to train on establishing and executing a hasty defense in response to a simulated attack, said Murphy. Additionally, ROKA Special Forces exercised their targeting and terminal guidance operations in coordination with U.S. air assets.



“Opportunities to train in a combined environment can be limited, so training like this is incredibly important to the U.S.-ROK Alliance,” said Murphy. “The ability to work side by side increases our overall effectiveness by allowing one another to grow our understanding of our partners' tactics and capabilities.”



This training was a new opportunity from the aerial perspective as well, providing valuable experiences for members of the 25th FS.



“This was really the only opportunity that I have seen that there has been actual live tanks out there playing as an opposition force that is postured against friendly infantry,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander. “It helped us practice how we would actually fight. If we get called for close air support it could be for a U.S. unit or a ROK unit. It helped them understand what support we can provide and it helped us understand what kind of support they might need.”



Increased tactical proficiency is crucial to effective mission completion, but is not the only benefit that was seen from this exercise.



“It makes us better at our job of close air support, but more than that it showcases that we have a strong alliance, that we put a lot of time and effort into maintaining the alliance and strengthening those bonds, even at the lowest tactical level,” said Davis. “From the 7th Air Force and U.S. Forces Korea, all the way down to the squadron level, we are integrating to improve our ability to support each other if war were to come.”