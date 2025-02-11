Senators Visit Patients and Staff at Walter Reed

Photo By alvin williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Deydre Teyhen, director of the Defense Health...... read more read more Photo By alvin williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Deydre Teyhen, director of the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region (left) and U.S. Navy CAPT (Dr.) Melissa Austin (left), director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (right), escort U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) (third from left) and Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on a visit to Walter Reed on Feb. 10, 2025. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



BETHESDA, Md. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 10, greeting patients and staff with Valentine's greetings and expressing gratitude for their service to the nation.



“Remarkable,” Britt said of the visit.



“First off, the men and women who are being cared for here are truly inspiring,” Britt said. “And the people here at Walter Reed who embrace and equip these men and women with what they need to restore hope and give them a better path for success in allowing them to heal, is truly remarkable.”



Britt praised the optimism and resilience of the patients, noting the "attitude of hope" that permeates the facility.



“The veterans who shared their stories with us are really the best among us,” Britt said. “The attitude of hope is infectious within this facility, and every one of them said that they are getting the best of care possible, which makes me feel great not only about our servicemen and women now, but the future men and women who will need these services.”

She also commended Walter Reed’s staff for their dedication.



“My heart is so grateful for their tenacity, for the love that the people who work here have for the patients they serve, for the people being served here who are serving as an example for all of us in showing what is possible when you believe,” Britt said. “I am truly, truly blown away and will be changed by my experience here and will make sure Walter Reed continues to get what it needs to provide this level of care. It will continue to be a priority so we can serve the men and women who are willing to sacrifice so much for our great nation, not just now but in the future.”



Lummis echoed those sentiments.



“We came here just to distribute Valentine’s Day cards and thank people for their service, but I’ve taken away so much more,” she said. “This has been such an educational experience about the capabilities here at Walter Reed, especially concerning rehabilitation, prosthetics, and orthotics. It’s state-of-the-art, and there’s nothing like it anywhere. The ability to quickly assess and respond to someone’s needs for a prosthetic is unparalleled. And the patients here have tremendously positive attitudes, real enthusiasm and hope about their future.”



She also praised the dedication of the Walter Reed staff.

“The quality of their work, their interactions with patients, and commitment to restore the health of service men and women who have been injured to a degree that most of us can’t imagine, brings hope and joy in their lives and to others,” Lummis said. “It’s been a joy to be here, and I’m so grateful for the work of the people who we met and the commitment for all of the staff working here at Walter Reed.”



During their visit, the senators toured inpatient wards, the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), and the orthotics/prosthetics fabrication room, where specialists create custom artificial limbs and assistive devices. These resources enable patients to regain independence and, in some cases, return to active duty.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Deydre Teyhen, director of the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region, and U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed, accompanied the senators, discussing the hospital’s capabilities in amputee care, traumatic brain injury treatment, and trauma care expansion.



“Walter Reed is here to care for our nation’s past, present, and future heroes and their families. We are here to receive the wounded, ill, and injured whenever called upon, and we train and sustain the military medical force. We take our mission seriously, and we strive to provide the highest quality of care to every patient.,” Austin told the senators.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Robert Eastman spoke with the senators and praised the care he has received at Walter Reed.



“I’m very honored to be here,” Eastman said.



Coast Guardsman Lyndon Engle, an inpatient at Walter Reed, also shared his experience.



“Although my recovery has been rough, the staff does a great job here,” Engle said.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earlie Brown, who suffered an eye infection while deployed in the Middle East, now serves as a peer mentor for patients in the MATC.



“It’s a blessing to be here,” Brown said. “There’s a great staff here.”

Brown, originally from Florida, said he "fell in love" with the Bethesda area and moved there after retiring.



“I get it now,” Lummis said as she departed Walter Reed. “Having seen it, I get it.”