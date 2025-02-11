Reading Across America: Read-A-Thon 2025

Library activities and reading are incredibly important for both children and adults on a military base for several reasons, providing numerous benefits that help foster well-being, learning, and community support.

“Having programs and library services available to military families is crucial because these families face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, long deployments, and the stress of military life,” explained Pamela Roque, children’s librarian and supervisor at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. “Libraries provide stability, educational resources, and a sense of community that can greatly impact their well-being.”

The Read Across America Read-a-Thon is a nationwide event aimed at promoting reading and celebrating literacy, particularly among children. It’s often held in conjunction with Read Across America Day, which takes place annually on March 2, this year on February 28, coinciding with the birthday of Dr. Seuss, a beloved children's author known for promoting reading and imagination.

“It’s about celebrating literacy, pushing for easier access to books, and for exposing people to other experiences and the different cultures within America,” explained Wendy “Birdie” Rubio, lead library technician at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. “The main reading programs we have for patrons are the Storytime and the Readers Social Club. The Storytime are more directed towards kids, but parents/guardians are very welcome and encouraged to participate as well; kids mimic their adults and pay more attention to things when they see their adults paying attention.”

The Read-a-Thon is a fun and engaging way to encourage students, families, and communities to read together while raising awareness about the importance of literacy.

“Alongside the more obvious exposure to new vocabulary for language skill building that comes with reading to children, Storytime is also about making reading a fun experience for kids to create positive associations that’ll help them stay engaged later when they’re learning how to read and as a reader in general. It also allows for children to socialize,” said Rubio. “The Readers Social Club here at the MCLB Library, is an opportunity for adult socialization, as well as hearing and seeing different perspectives. As a book club with no assigned readings, it’s also a place for people to find the next book or next author that they’d like to read.”

During the event, participants typically commit to reading, aid in fundraising, along with community and school involvement. Participants—whether they’re children, adults, or families—set reading goals for a specific period, such as reading for a certain number of minutes or pages. It can be done individually or as a group.

“Libraries have a range of resources to offer including educational support through the books and media we provide, emotional and mental well-being in a welcoming space where patrons can relax, and community connection through our various programs,” said Roque. “Specific to military bases, libraries provide easy accessibility for those who may not always have access to off-base libraries as well as tailored resources such as the Commandant’s Reading List.”

According to Read-a-thon.com, the main goal of the Read-a-Thon is to inspire people, especially children, to develop a lifelong love of reading. “Library reading programs and resources benefit both children and adults in numerous ways, enriching their education, mental health, and social well-being,” stated Roque. “Benefits for children include early literacy development, academic support, imagination and creativity, and social skills and community engagement. Benefits for adults include lifelong learning, resources for job and career advancement, and digital literacy and technology access.” By combining reading with fundraising, the event helps support literacy programs and educational initiatives.

Libraries on military bases are vital hubs that offer educational, emotional, and social benefits for both children and adults. They create a sense of stability, provide learning opportunities, foster community engagement, and offer a sanctuary from the challenges of military life.

“Libraries have come a long way and are now more than “just books”,” stated Roque. “They have become a community hub where people can gather, learn, and create through our print and media collections, special “library of things,” as well as unique programs for all ages. Libraries on base provide that space for military families to easily access and are an invaluable resource for personal, professional, and social growth. We hope to continue serving military families and are collaborating with other programs on base to provide a unique service to enhance total quality of life encompassing social, spiritual, mental, and physical wellness.”

The National Education Association describes the event as an encouragement to people of all ages to join together in a shared celebration of books and reading, helping create bonds between students, families, and educators.

“Libraries, in general, act as a third place, beyond work and home, for people to exist within socially as a community,” stated Rubio. “Every time a military family gets new orders and move, they can be starting over socially; for spouses and children, the library and its programs offer support for settling into a community, allowing them to meet people who share similar interests and/or experiences in a nonformal environment.”

Whether it’s through reading or participating in library events, military families can find support and enrichment that helps them navigate the complexities of their lifestyle.

