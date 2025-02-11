Teen Dating Violence: Prevention & Awareness

Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month is observed in February each year in the United States and by Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. This month is dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of dating violence among teens and to promote resources, education, and prevention efforts to help end the cycle of abuse.

“According to the National Institute of Justice Teen Dating Violence can also be called intimate relationship violence or intimate partner violence among adolescents or adolescent relationship abuse and can include physical, psychological or sexual abuse to include harassment and stalking of any person ages 12-18 in the context of past or present romantic or consensual relationship,” stated Michelle Adams, Behavioral Health office manager and victim advocate. “It is an adverse childhood experience that affects millions of young people in the U.S. Teen dating violence is preventable by increasing protective factors for our youth by having resources readily available for teens, families, school and communities. Dating violence can take place in person and online and through technology devices and can impact the health and wellbeing of our youth.”

The goal is to inform young people, educators, parents, and communities about the signs of dating violence, its impact, and how to prevent it.

Key Aspects of Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month:

1. Awareness and Education: Schools, non-profit organizations, and advocacy groups hold events, campaigns, and workshops to educate teens about healthy relationships, boundaries, and the warning signs of abuse.

Research conducted with Betterhelp.com states that teen dating violence prevention initiatives were established in the mid-2000s, and since their inception, researchers have consistently investigated its prevalence. According to the latest survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that one in every twelve high school students has encountered physical dating violence in the past year, while another one in twelve identifies as a survivor of either physical or sexual violence.

2. Highlighting Resources: Many organizations use this month to promote resources available to teens, such as hotlines, support groups, and counseling services, to help those affected by dating violence.

Youth.gov encourages teens reach out by reading blogs, tweets, participating in webinars, or talking to other teens. Establishing connections with Family Advocacy programs and accessing appropriate resources is essential for adolescents and their families, even if it simply involves having someone available to talk with.

Jennifer Grunwald, FAP Prevention and Education specialist and victim advocate explained, “The Family Advocacy Program staff can help the individual or family by offering a supportive environment where they will receive free resources such as counseling options, victim advocacy, discuss reporting options, and create a safety plan that can help protect the individual(s) if a situation were to happen.”



3. Encouraging Open Conversations: Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month encourages open dialogues about relationships, consent, and respect in dating. ““Respect That” is the theme for TDVPM this year.,” explained Adams. “This comes from the loveisrespect.org and is selected by the loveisrespect youth council and brings the message that respecting someone is a mindset not just an idea. It also highlights the importance of treating others with dignity and being willing to listen to their point of view and respecting others boundaries and autonomy.”

Social media campaigns and discussions help reduce the stigma around seeking help and provide a platform for teens to share their experiences.

4. Focus on Healthy Relationships: One of the primary goals is to highlight what a healthy relationship looks like, emphasizing mutual respect, communication, trust, and support, which contrasts with abusive behaviors such as control, manipulation, and violence.

Why It's Important:

-Prevalence: Studies show that a significant number of teens experience dating violence, with about one in three adolescents reporting physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in a dating relationship.

“Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month is important so that we can educate people in the signs and red flags to watch out for, the risk factors and helps educate them on how they can help prevent it.” Adams emphasized. “According to loveisrespect.org website one in every three US teens will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before becoming adults. During the pre-teen and teen years, it is vital for adolescents to learn the skills needed for what healthy relationships look like and how to communicate in healthy and positive ways.”

-Long-Term Impact: Teen dating violence can have lasting effects on mental health, self-esteem, and future relationships. Early intervention and education can help break the cycle.

According to Loveisrespect.org, dating abuse refers to a series of harmful actions that aim to exert power and control over a romantic partner. Although we characterize dating violence as a recurring pattern, it is important to note that the initial occurrence of abuse is still considered dating violence. This distinction acknowledges that dating violence typically encompasses a range of abusive behaviors that unfold over time.

Activities During the Month:

-Wear Orange Day: A nationwide campaign where people wear orange to raise awareness about dating violence and show support for survivors. “There is a National Wear Orange Day where teens can wear orange to show their support and there are lots of activities that FAP also has aboard the base for teens and tweens to participate in,” Adams explained. “This year the National Wear Orange Day is observed on February 11th and the FAP Wear Orange Day will be observed on Feb 4th where teens can post selfies online in their orange fashions using #TDVPM.”

-Social Media Campaigns: Hashtags like #TeenDVMonth and #1in3Teens raise awareness online and encourage youth to engage in the conversation. Various ambassador programs, such as Choosecourage.org, provide support to adolescents by promoting healthy thought processes through skits, games, and activities. These initiatives leverage multiple platforms to raise awareness and honor survivors of abuse.

-Workshops and Trainings: Organizations may host events to help teens recognize the signs of dating violence and how to intervene in a healthy way.

Adams provided additional information stating, “Teens can also visit loveisrespect.org to participate in their Respect Week and webinars they offer or participate in the FAP events on the base such as: TDVPM Contest with the School Aged Care program; winners announced Feb. 28th on Facebook, Wear Orange Day and post selfie using #TDVPM, an available resource table, bowling event with trivia to earn prizes with free bowling and shoe rental, and a Tween Game Night at the housing community center.”

Getting Involved:

Students and Schools can organize events, create awareness posters, and host peer-led discussions. “Teens and their families can come to the Behavioral Health office on base if they are experiencing dating violence,” stated Grunwald. “There are also free educational classes the individual or family can participate in that will help enhance their understanding of what healthy relationships look like, as well as provide tools they can use to help better their communication, self-esteem, coping skills, and build resiliency.”

Community Leaders and Parents can support by having conversations about healthy relationships and providing teens with tools and resources for protection and safety.

Julia Bennett, author of articles posted through Plannedparenthood.org, encourages parents, those in parent type roles, and other role models to “talk regularly about what makes a relationship healthy or unhealthy. Discuss it from both angles: making sure they know how to be respectful, and knowing how they deserve to be treated. This works best as an open conversation. Ask for their thoughts on what is and what isn't healthy. Then share your values and opinions.”

“Everyone can make a difference by reaching out to young people in simple ways,” states youth.gov. Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month plays a critical role in empowering young people to understand their rights in relationships and create a safer, more supportive environment.





