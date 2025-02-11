Coyote Safety & Awareness on MCLB Barstow

Coyote safety and awareness are essential for living in or visiting areas where coyotes are common. These animals are typically shy and avoid human interaction, but they can pose risks, especially if they are habituated to human food sources or encroaching into urban spaces.

“Coyotes are classified as nuisance wildlife by the state, and our management efforts focus on reducing human subsidies and attractants,” said Elizabeth Barron, natural resource specialist environmental division. “If a coyote poses a direct threat to humans, pets, or property, we take steps to mitigate that threat. Additionally, we humanely address cases of illness or life-threatening injuries to coyotes when necessary.”

Understanding coyotes goes beyond just recognizing their physical appearance—it's about appreciating their behavior, ecological role, and how they adapt to various environments.

“They’ve been here eleven-thousand years and aren’t going anywhere,” explained Barron. “We are a threat to them and should present ourselves as such. Breaking down that barrier of fear for coyotes should never happen. We do not want to appear weak to them especially during natural pattern changes of predator/prey dynamics like mating season; which typically happens from January to about March”

Here’s a breakdown of coyote safety, guidelines, emergency responses, and community responsibility:

Safety Guidelines:

Don’t Feed Coyotes: Never intentionally feed a coyote, as it can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans. Keep your outdoor areas free of food sources, including pet food and garbage.

Keep Pets Safe: Small pets like cats, small dogs, and rabbits are especially at risk. Coyotes may view them as prey. Keep pets indoors or supervised when outdoors, especially during dawn, dusk, or nighttime hours.

Secure Your Trash: Coyotes are opportunistic scavengers. Ensure garbage bins are secured with tight-fitting lids and consider using a coyote-proof container if you live in an area where they are common.

Fencing & Barriers: Install secure fencing if you live in a coyote-prone area. A tall, solid fence (at least 6 feet) with no gaps at the bottom will help prevent coyotes from entering your yard.

Avoid Attractants: If you have fruit trees, remove fallen fruit promptly, as this can attract coyotes and other wildlife.

Keep a Safe Distance: If you encounter a coyote, do not approach it. Coyotes typically avoid human interaction, but if you get too close, they may feel cornered. “It is important to stand your ground, make loud noises, and throw rocks or sticks if necessary to scare them away,” stated Barron.

What to Do in an Emergency:

Stay Calm: If a coyote approaches or seems aggressive, stay calm. Do not run, as this may trigger the coyote's chase instinct.

Make Yourself Look Larger: Stand tall, wave your arms, and make loud noises (yell, clap your hands, or use an air horn). This can help deter the coyote.

Use a Barrier: If a coyote gets too close, place a barrier between you and the animal, such as a car, tree, or fence.

Defend Yourself: If a coyote attacks, try to fight back using whatever is available—sticks, rocks, or any objects that can create distance. Aim for the coyote's head and face.

Seek Medical Attention: If bitten, immediately clean the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention. Coyotes can carry diseases like rabies, so getting a rabies shot might be necessary.

Community Responsibility:

Educate Others: Community members should be educated about coyote behavior and safety protocols. Schools, community centers, and local media can be great places to spread awareness.

“I can provide advice on handling/preventing encounters, share information about coyote biology, or respond to concerning situations involving coyotes,” emphasized Barron. “Questions are always welcome, I have an open-door policy, and take seriously the approach of education.”

Report Sightings: If you see a coyote acting aggressively or exhibiting unusual behavior (e.g., daytime aggression, lethargy, or foaming at the mouth), report it to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 760-577-6678. Recurring coyote sightings need to be reported to the Natural Resources Specialist at 760-577-6318.

Manage Urban Development: Urban coyotes are increasingly common in cities and suburbs, where they find plentiful food in garbage, pet food, and even roadkill. Coyotes in cities are more likely to be seen during the day, although they typically remain elusive and avoid direct human interaction.

“Coyotes are a natural part of the ecosystem around Barstow, California, and it is important to understand how to coexist with these animals safely,” explained Barron.

Communities should work with local wildlife organizations to manage urban development in ways that minimize habitat destruction for coyotes and other wildlife, such as creating wildlife corridors and safe spaces for animals.

Be Mindful of Wildlife Management: Avoid using poison or traps for coyotes unless advised by local authorities.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife highlights that the human population has reached nearly 40 million, resulting in a greater number of individuals residing in or near wildlife habitats than at any previous time. Consequently, the likelihood of encounters with wildlife is on the rise in certain regions.

How to Coexist with Coyotes:

Project Coyote states that proper education will provide urban communities with the resources necessary to adopt science-informed and compassionate strategies for conflict resolution, while promoting harmonious coexistence with wild carnivores through education, effective communication, scientific understanding, and behavioral adjustments.

“Coyotes are naturally wary of humans and have coexisted with us for thousands of years, but their adaptability means they are drawn to human environments, especially where food is available,” said Barron. “Disposing of garbage properly, not feeding wildlife, keeping an eye on pets, and standing your ground, not running triggering a chase response, are prominent safety guidelines.”

Coyotes are an important part of the ecosystem, helping to control rodent populations and maintain biodiversity.

“Working together, we can minimize conflicts with coyotes while respecting their role in the local ecosystem,” said Barron. “Stay vigilant, follow guidelines, and help keep the Marine Corps Logistics Base safe for everyone!”

By practicing safety measures and understanding their behavior, communities can coexist with coyotes while minimizing risks.





Sources for this article:

» MEDIA RELEASE | Project Coyote Releases New Model Coyote Coexistence Plan

Living with Wildlife

BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA