Walter Reed NICU Nurse Finds Rewards in Caring for the ‘Littlest Warriors’

Photo By Bernard Little | Jenny Vazquez-Robles works in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Walter Reed and is one of a team of heroes caring for the hospital's "littlest warriors," ensuring that premature and full-term babies with complications have the best possible start in life.

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



BETHESDA, Md. – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s own Jenny Vazquez-Robles, who works in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), is one of a team of heroes caring for Walter Reed’s “littlest warriors,” ensuring that premature and full-term babies with complications have the best possible start in life.



“We care for premature babies as young as 23 weeks to full-term babies who may have complications to make sure they are healthy and able to go home with their moms and dads,” said Vazquez-Robles, a Washington, D.C., area native and registered nurse.



“We teach the families how to care for the babies, including everyday things in addition to how to take their temperatures, change diapers, and explain the medical condition and recovery plan in the simplest and most compassionate way we can,” said Vazquez-Robles, a graduate of the Chamberlain College of Nursing in Virginia. “And we celebrate with them when they do get to go home.”



Vazquez-Robles’ career in the NICU was an unexpected but rewarding journey.



“I knew I wanted to work in intensive care because of the pace and complexity, but I never thought I would get into babies and pediatrics because it can be scary having your own kids and taking care of other people’s kids,” she said. “But I found it very rewarding to be here and seeing the babies progress.”



The NICU staff values their strong relationships with families and provides long-term support.



“You establish a strong relationship with them because you are taking care of someone else’s child,” she said. “We have families who come back, send us pictures and give us updates on how the kids are doing.”



Walter Reed’s NICU also hosts an annual reunion for families to return and reconnect with the medical staff.



“It’s a big reward to see them do well and thrive. We always say, ‘Our babies are the strongest patients in the hospital.’”



But in recent weeks, the NICU staff’s readiness to respond to any emergency was put to a test when water from a burst pipe came through the ceiling. As seasoned professionals, they sprang into action and safely relocated the babies first to another area within the NICU and then to another unaffected ward.to ensure their continued care.



“The resilience and dedication of our NICU team are a testament to the strength of our staff and our mission.” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed’s Director. “When challenges arise, we don’t hesitate, we adapt, we respond, and we continue providing world-class care. Anytime, anywhere, always.”



For five days, NICU staff operated in their temporary space, keeping families informed and reassured throughout the process. Despite the disruption, the babies continued receiving the specialized attention they needed, and when repairs were completed, the NICU returned to full operation.



“We try to prepare ourselves in advance for anything and everything – whether it’s a medical event or something with our physical surroundings,” Vazquez-Robles said.



The NICU team looks forward to moving into a new NICU space in the Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) South building in late April. The complete MCAA project is a three phased, $630 million modernization of the current Walter Reed facilities.



“Our NICU staff will have a state-of-the-art space to continue their lifesaving work,” Capt. Austin emphasized. “Walter Reed is more than just a hospital, it’s a community that thrives under pressure and emerges stronger every time.”



Reflecting on her time in the NICU, Vazquez-Robles shared, “I found my spot. This is my place, and it’s a good fit. I love the families that I work with. I love seeing the progression of patient care. Being in the NICU, you see so much change happening in such a short amount of time, which is great.”