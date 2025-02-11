Excellence in all we do: 42nd Air Base Wing earns Outstanding Unit Award

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 42nd Air Base Wing earned the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for its exceptional service from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023.



Presented by the Secretary of the Air Force, this award recognizes units that demonstrate extraordinary performance and has been a symbol of excellence since its creation in 1954.



The 42nd ABW garnered recognition for its contributions, including emergency response operations, community support, distinguished visitor support, and international defense collaboration.



“This award is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment of the Crusaders of Team 42,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd ABW command chief. “Our team of dedicated professionals go above and beyond every day to provide critical combat service support the Air Force, our nation, and global partners. It’s an honor to serve alongside such a remarkable team.”



Over the award period, the wing’s efforts significantly impacted Air University, the 908th Airlift Wing, more than 40 other mission partners, and over 42,600 military personnel and their families.



The wing’s disaster response efforts also showcased its far-reaching impact. During Hurricane Ian in September 2022, the wing played a key role in supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency by distributing 13 million pounds of relief and survival supplies to three states. This included 70% of the relief meals delivered to multiple locations in Florida. The wing also assisted FEMA in establishing a level 1 trauma center that supported over 4,000 patients.



Flight safety and operational readiness ensured the success of over 7,000 air missions and support for 108 distinguished visitors. The wing directly supported the U.S. president, vice president, and more than 150 delegates.



The wing mobilized nine Airmen across five squadrons and deployed them to various locations within U.S. European Command in under 96 hours to provide critical assistance during the Ukraine crisis.



Additionally, the wing supported the first Air Force Special Operations Command U-28A Drago pre-deployment exercise at Maxwell. In direct support of Operation Noble Defender, Maxwell deployed assets to demonstrate its readiness to defend North America in Arctic conditions. This support was instrumental in the first launch of Royal Canadian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the High Arctic, reinforcing joint deterrence efforts.



Demonstrating its commitment to both education and workforce development, the 42nd ABW undertook several key initiatives. The wing conducted tours and briefings at Montgomery Public Schools and regional colleges, exposing 80 students to the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Air Force and Space Force careers.



The wing spearheaded the development of a $95 million online credentialing program, opening 642 new opportunities for 300,000 enlisted Airmen. It also spearheaded the acquisition of a $7.7 million Air University Learner Environment Design-Student Information System, improving the learning experience for students and staff.



The wing led Air Education and Training Command’s first Landing Zone Safety Officer exercise, which trained Airmen from across the Air Force to operate in austere landing zone operations at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. This exercise paved the way for future training involving Maxwell to support multi-capable Airmen and agile combat employment initiatives.



“We accomplished this all as a team! From supporting national leaders to delivering critical aid during Hurricane Ian, the wing's impact over the past two years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Vaden. “These accomplishments were no easy feat. Every day, the wing continues to bring innovation, creativity, and teamwork to solve many complex tasks.”



As a recipient of the AFOUA, the 42nd ABW’s accomplishments showcase its pivotal role in advancing Air Force priorities, enhancing mission readiness, and providing assistance during natural disasters.

