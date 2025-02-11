Hurlburt Field honors Ratchet 33 crew

Airmen and families gathered for a memorial run to honor the crew members of Ratchet 33 at Hurlburt Field, Feb. 13, 2025.



On Feb. 18, 2012, a U-28A Draco from the 34th Special Operations Squadron, known as Ratchet 33, crashed near Djibouti, Africa, while supporting Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, resulting in the loss of four Air Commandos: Capt. Ryan P. Hall of the 319th SOS, Capt. Nicholas S. Whitlock and 1st Lt. Justin J. Wilkens of the 34th SOS, and Senior Airman Julian S. Scholten of the 25th Intelligence Squadron.



Before the run, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col Mark Hamilton, 1st Special Operations Wing deputy commander of operations, addressed the crowd and honored the legacy of the fallen crewmembers by sharing personal stories and explaining how this tragedy impacted the AFSOC community.



“As we think through the sacrifice of this crew, it’s one thing to remember who they were, but we can’t forget the legacy they left,” said Hoffman. “They fundamentally changed this community and their sacrifice changed AFSOC — we would not be here today had it not been for them.”

The memorial run not only served as a remembrance to those who have passed, but also honored AFSOC’s Air Commando mindset and their commitment to always being ready to carry out the mission.



“You may ask why we choose to celebrate the legacy of the lives and honor the fallen with athletic events,” Hoffman explained. “One of the few breaks while being deployed was going to the gym, going for a run and challenging each other during physical training. Each of these men ensured they were in great physical condition but most importantly, it was a part of the Draco lifestyle.”



As the 13th anniversary approaches, the Hurlburt Field community remains committed to preserving the memory of Hall, Whitlock, Wilkens and Scholten.



“As we honor the entire crew, I think about their legacy and how we pay it forward; we do that through our own relationships, friendships, habits of mind and behavior, and how we are as humans,” said Hamilton. “That entire crew was a group of humans and while I only knew Ryan, I honor his legacy every day by how I treat others.”

