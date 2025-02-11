Citizen Airman wins Integrator of the Year for creating a warrior culture in the Cowboy Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Melissa Mendez has always believed in the power of people. As a first sergeant with the 153rd Security Forces Squadron in the Wyoming Air National Guard, she takes pride in her role as a mentor, coach, and advocate for her Airmen.

But Mendez isn’t just a leader in uniform. Off-duty, she serves as a Wyoming National Guard primary prevention specialist, a role focused on addressing issues before they escalate and creating a positive environment for service members across 97,000 square miles.

“Melissa was one of three IPPW specialists, nationally, to be selected as Integrator of the Year out of hundreds,” she added. “And the only lead. Knowing that Wyoming, as a small state, has the ability to stand out and rise above brings a level of pride to the entire team and motivates all of us to keep doing great things. We will never be the largest state in the room, but we can lead the way.”

“People are my passion,” Mendez said. “If we can support individuals and help them thrive, we’re not just building stronger teams—we’re creating a better future for everyone.”

As a Citizen Airman, Mendez balances her dual responsibilities to the military and her community. In her prevention role, she dives deep into data to identify areas where service members may be struggling—whether with financial stress, relationship challenges, or mental health concerns. By analyzing trends and collaborating with legacy programs like suicide prevention and sexual assault prevention and response, she ensures that targeted training and resources reach those who need them most.

One notable success story highlights her ability to turn data into action. When a unit reported high levels of financial stress in surveys, Mendez coordinated with local financial advisors to provide targeted workshops. The results were transformative, with members expressing relief and gratitude for the support.

“Melissa continues to grow and excel in her leadership role. She is constantly helping others, guiding conversations and projects, and leading the way,” said Kristin Malone, Cowboy Guard integrated primary prevention manager. “The leadership she demonstrates doesn’t stop with the IPPW, but extends to her role as a 1st Shirt in the WYANG.”

Mendez’s ability to connect with people and turn data into actionable solutions is unmatched, Malone said.

Her leadership has directly contributed to initiatives such as distributing over $61,000 in gun locks and lock boxes, expanding suicide prevention efforts across the state’s 97,000 square miles. She also spearheaded the alignment of the Wyoming Military Department with the Governor's Challenge initiatives, ensuring strategic coordination to bolster lethal means safety and resilience programs.

As the first generation of her family born in the United States and the fourth generation to serve in the military, Mendez’s journey is one of resilience and hope. “Hope is what keeps people going,” she said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as reminding someone that they’re not alone. Whether I’m in uniform or in my civilian role, my goal is to help people find that hope and build on it.”

In her role as a first sergeant, Mendez leans on her background as a mental health technician to support her Airmen. Whether she’s assisting with professional development or helping someone navigate personal challenges, she approaches each situation with empathy and determination.

“Being a first sergeant is about seeing the person behind the uniform,” she said. “It’s about helping them be the best version of themselves, not just for the mission but for their families and their own well-being.”

For Mendez, her role as a prevention specialist and first sergeant is not just a job; it’s a calling. Over her career, she has seen firsthand the power of hope and support in transforming lives. One of her most memorable experiences was helping an Airman at rock bottom. The individual was struggling with personal issues, failing fitness tests and facing challenges at work.

“I asked them, ‘What else is going on? Rank aside, human to human, let’s talk,’” Mendez recalled. “Sometimes people just need someone to listen without judgment.”

Through consistent mentorship and connecting the Airman to available resources, Mendez saw a remarkable transformation. The individual passed their fitness test with high marks, earned awards and regained confidence. Years later, they reached out to Mendez to express gratitude, saying her support had inspired them to help others.

Her impact extends beyond individual Airmen. She implemented the first Wyoming IPPW Care Team Meeting, bringing together 15 different stakeholders to improve interagency collaboration. She also developed a helping agency resource matrix to assist approximately 3,000 Guard members in navigating work-life challenges and preventing crises.

“Wyoming is a large state with a small population,” she said. “That makes it even more important to build strong networks and ensure no one falls through the cracks.”

