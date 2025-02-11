Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Observes “Wear Red Day” for American Heart Health Month

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (February 7, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly participated in “Wear Red Day” today, joining national efforts to raise awareness about heart disease and encourage heart health among service members and their families. This observance, part of American Heart Health Month, emphasizes the critical importance of adopting healthy habits and reducing risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases, which remain the leading cause of death in the United States.



Dressed in their finest red attire, staff members and patients alike rallied together to highlight the significance of heart health. The day was filled with educational activities, designed to empower individuals to take control of their cardiovascular health.



The observance serves as a reminder of the four key pillars of heart health: maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking. Participants learned about the importance of a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, as well as the vital role of regular exercise in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.



“Reducing risk factors is essential,” said Marlo Repeta, Registered Nurse in ATAMMC Cardiac Rehabilitation Clinic. “Remember to eat a heart-healthy diet, stay active, and manage your stress. It is the best way to live healthy and stay young at heart.”



In the sea of red attire from all participants, the message was clear—heart health is a collective responsibility, and it’s never too late to start making better choices.



As the day came to a close, the medical center echoed with a reaffirmed commitment to heart health. With ongoing resources available, including heart health screenings and wellness programs, ATAMMC aims to continue its mission of fostering healthier lifestyles in the military community.



In honor of American Heart Health Month, ATAMMC encourages everyone to make heart health a priority. By wearing red and committing to a heart-healthy lifestyle, individuals can play a pivotal role in the fight against heart disease.



For more information on heart health resources at ATAMMC, visit ATAMMC’s website or contact the wellness office directly. Together, we can create stronger, healthier families and communities—one heart at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2025 Date Posted: 02.18.2025 10:37 Story ID: 490936 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Observes “Wear Red Day” for American Heart Health Month, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.