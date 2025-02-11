Community Leaders: A day of firsts

Photo By Senior Airman Madi Collier | The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders learn to operate standard equipment found...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Madi Collier | The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders learn to operate standard equipment found in emergency responder equipment at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy during their 17th Training Group immersion, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 6, 2025. The equipment included devices used for vehicular extraction exercises such as the Jaws of Life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madi Collier) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing’s newest honorary commanders participated in a 17th Training Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 6.

To kick off their training-filled day, the honorary commanders met with senior leadership from the 312th, 313th, 315th and 316th Training Squadrons; the 17th Training Support Squadron and the 17th TRG. This forum provided an opportunity to ask questions and gain insight into their respective missions.

Following this session, they transitioned to the 312th Training Squadron, where they suited up and attempted fire protection training tasks—skills that students must master before moving on to operational units in the Air Force. At the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, the honorary commanders participated in Aircraft Rescue Firefighting training and vehicle extraction strategies. Throughout the morning, they spoke with fire instructors who provided firsthand insights into the rigorous training fire protection students undergo.



Next, they toured the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance training facilities, including the 315th TRS, 316th TRS and the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training grounds. This marked the first time an honorary commander class received privileged access to these sensitive compartmented information facilities, offering them a unique perspective on how Goodfellow prepares ISR warriors.

The honorary commanders then visited the 17th TRSS Instructional Technology Unit to explore innovative training methods developed to enhance technical education. The ITU demonstrated how instructors can effectively train students while ensuring they receive hands-on experience before entering the operational field. Using virtual reality headsets, the honorary commanders immersed themselves in the same training environments as students, gaining a deeper appreciation for the cutting-edge learning tools utilized at Goodfellow.

The immersion of honorary commanders into the 17th TRG’s operations underscores the strong partnership between Goodfellow and the San Angelo community. These engagements provide local leaders with a deeper understanding of the Air Force mission while reinforcing the collaboration that sets Goodfellow apart. By fostering these relationships, the base ensures lasting support for both service members and the city that proudly stands beside them.

“It was a day of firsts for the third class of honorary commanders with visits into the SCIFs for briefings from the commanders and instructors from the 313 TRS, 315 TRS and 316 TRS. In the visit to the 312 TRS, the Honorary Commanders all had the opportunity to get into the ultra-high pressure airfield rescue and firefighting trucks and move the nozzles and spray the water,” said Alicia Aguilar, Honorary Commander Program facilitator. “They are the first class to experience both of these training practices.”