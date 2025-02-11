Goodfellow Celebrates ALS 25-B Class Graduation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Airman Leadership School graduated Class 25-B at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Feb. 13.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Lisa Botello, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Marie Chapa, 316th Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Carmelina Del Rosario, 17th Comptroller Squadron
    Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs
    Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Brandon Krogman, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Darrein Moore, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Jordan Shumate, 316th Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Briyana Stewart, 17th Medical Group
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Xander Cignarale, 47th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Jaeda Garcia, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Kilani Stinnett, 47th Operational Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Peter Surette, 47th Operational Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Mackenzie Wagner, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Senior Airman Valencia Chavez, 302nd Force Support Squadron
    Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
    Senior Airman Kaitlin Weeks, 136th Comptroller Squadron

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 09:08
    Story ID: 490930
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Professional Development
    Graduation
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

