Goodfellow Celebrates ALS 25-B Class Graduation

Photo By Senior Airman Madi Collier | U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, present Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch, Airman Leadership School Class 25-B graduate, with the Airman Leadership School diploma during the ALS Class 25-B graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Airman Leadership School graduated Class 25-B at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Feb. 13.

ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Senior Airman Lisa Botello, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Marie Chapa, 316th Training Squadron

Senior Airman Carmelina Del Rosario, 17th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs

Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Brandon Krogman, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Darrein Moore, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Jordan Shumate, 316th Training Squadron

Senior Airman Briyana Stewart, 17th Medical Group

Laughlin Air Force Base

Senior Airman Xander Cignarale, 47th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Jaeda Garcia, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Kilani Stinnett, 47th Operational Support Squadron

Senior Airman Peter Surette, 47th Operational Support Squadron

Senior Airman Mackenzie Wagner, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Peterson Space Force Base

Senior Airman Valencia Chavez, 302nd Force Support Squadron

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

Senior Airman Kaitlin Weeks, 136th Comptroller Squadron