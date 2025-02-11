Goodfellow Celebrates ALS 25-B Class Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Airman Leadership School graduated Class 25-B at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Feb. 13.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Senior Airman Lisa Botello, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Marie Chapa, 316th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Carmelina Del Rosario, 17th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs
Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Brandon Krogman, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Darrein Moore, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Jordan Shumate, 316th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Briyana Stewart, 17th Medical Group
Laughlin Air Force Base
Senior Airman Xander Cignarale, 47th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jaeda Garcia, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Kilani Stinnett, 47th Operational Support Squadron
Senior Airman Peter Surette, 47th Operational Support Squadron
Senior Airman Mackenzie Wagner, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Peterson Space Force Base
Senior Airman Valencia Chavez, 302nd Force Support Squadron
Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
Senior Airman Kaitlin Weeks, 136th Comptroller Squadron
