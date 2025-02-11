Train How You Fight: Forward Deployable Preventative Medical Unit Two Conducts Comprehensive Weapons and Threat Recognition Training to Enhance Combat Effectiveness

Photo By Desmond Martin | 250218-O-NJ594-6595, Suffolk, Virginia, (Feb. 5, 2025) Lt. William Douthitt, a...... read more read more Photo By Desmond Martin | 250218-O-NJ594-6595, Suffolk, Virginia, (Feb. 5, 2025) Lt. William Douthitt, a preventive medicine officer with Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit Two (FDPMU-2), provides cover during an enemy contact drill as part of the Weapons and Threat Recognition Training Course in Suffolk, Virginia. This training simulates high-stress combat scenarios, requiring Sailors to communicate effectively and maneuver tactically to a hard point for cover. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin) see less | View Image Page

Forward Deployable Preventative Medical Unit Two (FDPMU-2) participated in the Weapons and Threat Recognition Training Course Feb. 03 – 8, 2025, Suffolk, Virginia. This six-day course is specifically designed to align with the unit’s unique mission, preparing them for deployments ranging from humanitarian assistance to large-scale combat operations.



“The purpose of this training is to enhance our warfighter abilities and ensure our team members can physically protect those we are tasked to safeguard from a health risk while operating in austere environments,” said Chief James Bond, a preventive medicine technician with FDPMU-2.

FDPMU’s are rapidly, deployable, mobile units that support force health protection. They identify health hazards world-wide. They work closely with unit commanders and decision-makers to ensure to maximize the health and safety of service members.



“We are scientist, and many of us have never considered the need for this type training,” said Bond. “It’s valuable to gain exposure and repetition so in those dangerous situations, we will know how to respond effectively.”

Lt. Megan Schilling, a microbiologist, with FDPMU-2 emphasized the trainings impact. “Prior to this training, I had no experience with weapon systems. This training helped me become more confident in handling weapons and strengthened our team camaraderie.”



Taught by former Tier One Operators, the course enhances coordination and resilience, ensuring critical medical support can be delivered in some of the most challenging operational environments.



“The instructors started us with the fundamentals,” said Bond. “Before weapons handling, we focused on developing a combat mindset and situational awareness.”



The mindset training laid the foundation for the practical exercises including, basic hand-to-hand combat, weapon retention techniques, and live-fire drills with pistols and rifles. The team also practiced maneuvering under enemy contact, vehicle bailouts, coordinating covering fire, and conducting basic patrol drills.



“The training helped us function as a team and communicate effectively,” said Petty Officer First Class Katherine Davis, a corpsman with FDPMU-2. “The team here is the next group slated for deployment. These scenarios strengthen our cohesion and readiness, ensuring we trust the person to our left and right.”



Davis added, “Training like this helps ingrain these techniques so they become second nature. If we ever face a real-world situation, we won’t have to think twice—we’ll react instinctively.”

This year, instructors introduced the M4 Carbine alongside the Sig Sauer M18 pistol. The addition of rifle training enhances FDPMU-2’s ability to provide security and, if necessary, engage threats in hostile environments.



During the weapons training, service members learned to zero their rifles for accuracy, improve shooting effectiveness, and troubleshoot weapon malfunctions. On qualification day, participants were graded on their proficiency, earning marks of Expert (E), Sharpshooter (S), or Marksman (M), based on their performance.



The final training event focused on vehicle bailout procedures under enemy contact. Service members practiced safely exiting a vehicle, moving to a secure location, and executing “stacking” maneuvers to clear a structure.



“We’re here as part of Navy Medicine, our primary role is to support the warfighter through force health protection,” said Schilling. “But this training equips us with the skills and knowledge to support the warfighter in other critical ways.”



Bond reinforced the importance of readiness: “We are all expected to be warfighters. We’re not just corpsman, doctors, or microbiologists. If we find ourselves attached to a deployed environment, we must be prepared to add to the fight.”



The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), an echelon four command, oversees the FDPMUs, while Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs) provide personnel. NEPMU TWO man’s Teams ONE, TWO, THREE, and the reserve Team SEVEN; NEPMU 5 man’s Teams FOUR and FIVE; and NEPMU SIX man’s Team SIX. Teams are occasionally blended to meet specific mission requirements, with final certification approved by Navy Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL).