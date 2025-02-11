A journey of remembrance, duty, and legacy

A young boy walks through a cemetery on a bright midsummer afternoon. The sun casts long shadows over the rows of white marble headstones. He reads the names without connection. They just feel like words, unfamiliar and distant. He doesn’t comprehend, unaware of the history beneath his feet. Years later a young adult walks the same path. Now, a gray sky, the air is damp with the weight of an incoming storm. He reads the names on the headstones aware that each carries a story, a sacrifice, a legacy. The boy and the man are the same person. At 15, he was just simply visiting. At 21, as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force, he is here with purpose, donning a mantle of responsibility and carrying the weight of history on his shoulders.



One weekend, I joined Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Rob Paley, 100th ARW base historian, on a temporary duty assignment to Belgium and Luxembourg. My purpose for the weekend was to document them as they paid respects to members of the 100th Bombardment Group, a legacy unit of the 100th ARW, who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.



We started the TDY by visiting the Luxembourg American Cemetery to honor two fallen members of the 100th Bombardment Group. Standing among the pristine white marble crosses, I couldn’t help but reflect on the impact of the sacrifices made by these Airmen. Their bravery and dedication paved the way for the freedoms we enjoy today. The visit became a personal and humbling experience.



The following day, the trip took us to the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium, where we paid tribute to additional members of the 100th Bombardment Group. Among them was Sgt. William Hinton, also known as "Babyface," who served as a crew member aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas.” The aircraft was tragically shot down over Genk, Belgium, claiming the lives of Hinton and one other crew member. Later that day, we traveled to Genk for a dedication ceremony for the Alice From Dallas crew where a plaque was unveiled as a poignant reminder of their sacrifice and a symbol of gratitude from the local community.



That weekend alone had brought me newfound personal growth and historical awareness. For many in my generation, the events of World War II can feel like distant history, confined to textbooks and documentaries. However, standing amongst the final resting places of these fallen heroes and walking through the city where their last moments unfolded brought history to life in a way that no classroom ever could.



Six years ago, when my uncle brought me and some of our family members to the cemetery, he wanted us to see where some Airmen during World War II were buried. For me, the trip was simply just a sightseeing experience along with many others during my time in Europe that year. When revisiting the same location as an Airman, it was with purpose. This time I was a public affairs specialist capturing a visit by my leadership, as well as someone who has now felt the impact of the events of World War II through the experiences and lives of others.



On the commute to the TDY, I got an opportunity to speak to Col. Garlow and Mr. Paley about what the history of World War II and the 100th BG meant to them. Col. Garlow had family members who fought in World War II and had a direct connection to the 100th BG. As a historian, Mr. Paley has deep dived into the history of those fallen heroes and their impact. I do not have a direct significant connection with the 100th BG and the loss of those Airmen; however, sitting down and listening to their experiences and Col. Garlow’s family history weighed on me.



I realized that just because I don’t always notice the impacts it does not mean they are not there and amongst us through others in our lives. When I was younger, I unfortunately felt little impact while walking through the cemetery. Now, I look at the stones and feel grief. I try to imagine what they felt, their valor, and why they fought until their last breath. I imagine how their families felt when they passed, and how they might have reflected on their loved ones' sacrifice. Now, I just simply feel it all. As an Airman myself, I look at them as fellow wingmen, people who once wore a uniform like mine, who experienced hardships that I have never seen or can imagine.



The experience also reminded me of my visit to Auschwitz in September 2024. Similar to my visit to the cemetery in Belgium and Luxembourg, this visit transformed historical knowledge into a tangible and emotional reality. Walking through such significant sites has made the impact of World War II more present in my mind, reinforcing the lessons of history and deepening my respect for those who came before us.



As I reflect on this experience, I am filled with gratitude, not only for the opportunities to honor these heroes but also for the deeper awareness I have gained. I am reinforced in my commitment to ensuring that the lessons of history remain alive, relevant and deeply felt. As I serve my time in the Air Force, I aim to contribute to my country’s mission and carry an ongoing legacy that the future generations can respect and take pride in.



The world we live in today is shaped by the courage and sacrifice of those who fought in World War II, and their stories deserve to be remembered, their sacrifices honored and their legacy carried forward.

