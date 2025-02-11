Defense Fuel Support Point Rota, Spain Enhances Capability

By Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Site Rota



ROTA, Spain -- Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) Rota significantly boosted resupply flexibility with the activation of a pipeline from the Spanish company CEPSA in December 2024.



This enhancement, achieved in collaboration with the Defense Logistics Agency, provides better support to the fleet and reduces reliance on shipping tanker fuel resupply.



This new pipeline capability underscores DFSP Rota's commitment to operational excellence, maintaining the highest standards of fuel quality and safety. As the facility continues to adapt and improve, it remains a cornerstone of naval operations in the region, ensuring readiness and efficiency for the fleet.



"The DFSP leadership continuously analyzes strategic readiness to identify upstream supply chain solutions, and the CEPSA pipeline connection is a highlight of that,” said Cmdr. Travis Miller, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella, Site Rota director.



Before the pipeline activation, DFSP relied on tankers to discharge fuel which caused fluctuating movement. The activation of this pipeline allows the team to have control over when they receive the fuel.



"The activation of the CEPSA pipeline is a big win for DFSP Rota. The warfighters' ability to carry out missions without fuel-related disruption is critical for this AOR,” said Lt. Manaa Takouda, fuels officer for NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Rota. “Thanks to this new capability, we have enhanced our operational flexibility and have been managing F-76 fuel delivery more efficiently, ensuring a steady supply of fuel needed to maintain the operational tempo and responsiveness.”



The first delivery of 82 thousand barrels via the CEPSA pipeline was successfully completed on Jan. 25 with the team working around the clock to ensure a successful evolution. The facility operates 24 hours a day and seven days a week, supporting port and airfield operations with an impressive throughput of 82 million gallons annually.



“Our ability to support the fleet with timely and reliable fuel supplies is crucial as it directly contributes to the warfighters' readiness,” said Takouda.



DFSP Rota is the largest Navy petroleum, oil, and lubricants operation in Europe and Africa. The Navy’s largest type-III hydrant system in Europe and Africa, managed under dual government owned, government operated/government owned, contractor operated models, benefits from the support of military personnel, local nationals, and contractors.



In addition to its fuel delivery advancements, DFSP Rota maintains robust B-level lab support, ensuring the highest standards of fuel quality and safety. As DFSP Rota moves forward, it continues to exemplify operational excellence and adaptability, providing unwavering support to naval operations across Europe and Africa.



DFSP Rota remains a cornerstone of naval fuel operations in the region, continually adapting to meet the evolving demands of the fleet while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

