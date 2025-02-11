MWD handler prepares her canine partner for retirement

VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla.-- Fur black as night brushes up against the kennel gate. A leash clangs in the distance and the ears perk. A roaring bark leaps from his chest, ready to work and ready to train. The kennel door screeches open, and the dark figure emboldened, leaps to life. The Kong toy drops and paws immediately race forward like a bullet.



Led to familiar territory of concrete structures enclosed by chain link fence; the canine begins to watch his handler like a hawk for the signal to run.



After 8 years of faithful service, the canine now enjoys a comfortable lifestyle of relaxation and playtime.



One toy turns into two then three. The dark pawed animal embraces the new toys, beds and couches.



A new purpose is unleashed.



Staff Sgt. Sydney Adams, a 71st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, prepares Ares, a 71st SFS military working dog, for something every service member faces.



The transition to civilian life.



Ares is now on the brink of retirement. This 85-pound German Shepherd, spent his life defending his human brothers and sisters with the Secret Service, deploying to Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, and patrolling the roads at Vance Air Force Base.



“It was a big task just getting him to like you,” said Adams. “He demands respect. And of course, that’s what he got but there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears in the initial training process.”



“Once we were at the end of the 90 days, there was finally some cohesiveness,” said Adams, breaking into a proud grin. “He looked at me like, ‘Okay, I guess you can stick around.’ I stuck around for three years.”



Between the long hours of training, working and bonding, the pair was an undeniable match. Throughout their three years together there was no shortage of laughs, and funny moments to accompany the team.



“We arrived at Fort Bliss, Texas, and he stayed in the hotel room with me. We had a kennel in the room, which he loves, but this was one of the few times he got to lay on a bed,” said Adams, cracking into a laugh. “I slept on the floor that night because he was just so comfortable. He was having the best sleep of his life.”



However, the progression of arthritis and hip dysplasia meant that he could no longer serve alongside Adams. It was time to retire.



When word got out about his retirement date, Dec. 19, 2024, the toy, treats, doggie bed, bowls, leashes and even a 3-pound steak came flooding in.



On the big day, a crowd filled the room to honor his legacy and faithful service to the Air Force.



Ares, like many military working dogs, will have a good life during his retirement years. Adams plans on being a big part of that. She is adopting the German Shepherd.



“I look at him knowing he’s about to be my best friend, he’s already my best friend but I have different perspective looking at him now. He will be hanging out in my house with me and we’re going to go on all these adventures,” said Adams, with a chuckle in her voice.



Adams tirelessly fought to keep Ares as her partner, and friend after retirement. Adoption was priority one, filling out every form. Both canine and handler are thoroughly assessed to ensure compatibility. Adams and Ares proved to be the perfect match.



"I want him to be comfortable and happy. He's going to have everything he could ever want, even on the lazy days stuck inside because it's raining," said Adams with a pleased look "He's a good house dog too. He's down to hang out and nap but also up for an adventure, so I'm excited."



Shifting her focus from training and endurance with Ares to future care. Adams explored various programs open for retiring MWDs like Ares where he would keep a superior quality of life.



The more help and care available to Ares when he is retired is essential said Adams. The American Humane Society that will provide him with free veterinary care for life allowing Adams to focus on her fun and loving pup.



“It’ll just be me and Ares camping somewhere hanging out by the lake and I’ll teach him how to fish. He’s going to be an adventurous pup,” said Adams.

