US, Japan Conduct Combined Operations

SULU SEA – The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) conducted combined operations in the Sulu Sea, Feb. 9-10.



“Combined operations are a testament to our nations’ shared commitment: ensuring we are able to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly, wherever international law allows,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “The experience our US destroyers gain from operating alongside our allies and partners is invaluable, and we take any opportunity to do so.”



Operations included dynamic maneuvering and communications drills during this multi-lateral exercise. We continue to integrate with partner nations to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability.



“Through these operations, we enhanced our tactical capability and interoperability with the U.S. Navy. We are closely collaborating together anytime at sea in order to contribute to regional stability, as well as a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” CDR Shota TAKASHIRO, Commanding Officer, JS Asahi said.



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to upholding international law. Combined operations such as this one provides valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

