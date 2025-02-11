U.S. Navy Joins Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo in Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia (Feb. 16, 2025) – The U.S. Navy joined more than 20 navies for the opening ceremony of the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), hosted by the Indonesian Navy in Bali, Indonesia, on Feb. 16.



MNEK emphasizes multilateral maritime cooperation and disaster response protocols. The exercise takes place in conjunction with the International Maritime Security Symposium (IMSS), the largest international symposium organized by the Indonesian Navy. The theme of this year’s IMSS is “Addressing Maritime Security Challenges with Technology and Cooperation.”



“I am proud of what the U.S. Pacific Fleet and our joint force can generate in terms of military power, our ability to synchronize in all domains, and do all of that with our allies and partners,” said Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during his presentation at the IMSS. “We will continue to be a reliable maritime partner for all like-minded nations and their citizens in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We do so with unity of purpose, and with a powerful and resolute force.”



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), as well as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Commander, Task Force 72, are representing U.S. Navy forces in the exercise.



The theme for this year’s MNEK is “Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability.” The theme is designed to encourage multinational naval forces coordination to strengthen Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR), establish civil-military linkage, and enhance a mutual understanding and interoperability toward affected regions.



During a six-day harbor phase, the exercise will include international military workshops on infrastructure repairs and emergency medical response, as well as community outreach and cultural exchanges. That will be followed by a sea phase, during which participating ships and aircraft will conduct coordinated maneuvering and search-and-rescue training.



Komodo 2025 is the fifth iteration of the exercise, which was first held in 2014.



Dewey operates under Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

