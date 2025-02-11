Weekly Live Fire Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) Sharpens Sentry Watch Stander Marksmanship

As the flagship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, USS America (LHA 6) equips watch standers to develop and refine their small arms skillsets, ashore and at sea. Small arms training shoots are a regular evolution for Sailors and Marines aboard USS America. Each participant must shoot with regular periodicity in order to remain qualified as in port sentry watch standers.



“The purpose of small arms gun shoots is to develop dexterity on the weapons systems required for the performance of duties as security watch standers,” said Lt. Zachary Bixby, the ship’s security officer. “We train for proficiency and to be ready for the unexpected.”



Roving security watches are vital to ensuring the safety of all personnel on the ship. “Requalification helps us to maintain our security force posture,” said Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones, the leading chief petty officer of the ship’s armory division. During live fire evolutions, Jones serves as the primary range safety officer responsible for the oversight of personnel safety and range operations.



Jones and his team of Gunner’s Mates (GM) and Aviation Ordnancemen (AO) work behind the scenes during patrol, planning for the safe execution of gun shoot training to ensure each evolution goes smoothly. During the gun shoots they maintain the safety of the range to assist shooters in fundamental skill building and provide overall range supervision to monitor the safety of the evolution.



While weapons training occurs routinely underway, fitting a gun shoot into the ship’s scheduling becomes a challenge due to the many other evolutions taking place daily. “We’re out here with other ships and everyone has a mission,” said Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Dinobadele Mandley, a Small Arms Marksmanship Instructor and secondary range safety officer. “We’re making sure that we are getting time in between other things that need to be accomplished as a unit.”



In addition to coordinating proper zoning with nearby ships in order to maintain a safe distance during live fire, the armory division also plans evolutions around regularly scheduled flight operations aboard America. This patrol, small arms qualifications are conducted at midnight on the hangar bay’s starboard aircraft elevator. Space is limited due to essential aircraft maintenance nearby, but the armory team works to ensure necessary equipment is available and all personnel involved have what they need to be safe and focus on the target.



Before each evolution, participants must conduct two hours of sterile training as a requirement in accordance with OPNAV 3591.1G Small Arms Training and Qualification. Also known as dry fire training, the sessions are conducted in an environment free of live ammunition. Lessons include presentations, live handling of unloaded weapons, how to assemble and disassemble weapons and establishing the proper shooting stance. “As long as you focus on what you need to do, safety-wise, and follow procedure, you will be good to go,” Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Evin Santana, a line coach, explained.



While many participants are simply renewing their qualification, others are completing their qualification for the first time in order to join America’s armed watch stander team. Being qualified for a sentry watch provides the chance to work with various small arms for target engagement, like the M-18 Sig Sauer, M-4 Carbine and M500 shotgun. Sailors earn the small arms qualification even if it is not a skill directly related to their assigned rate.



“It’s a challenge to brush off the dust after not shooting for so long,” said Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Hutchings, who will become newly qualified once completing the evolution’s requirements. When comparing the experience to boot camp, she said, “It’s similar, but there is definitely a lot more coaching and assistance in the fleet when you need it.”



America’s Sailors and Marines are given hands-on instruction from a team trained to coach people with a range of experience levels. In addition, the improvised live fire range created by Jones offers the opportunity for embarked Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to practice their target acquisition skills while at sea.



“It’s basically set up the same way as it would be on land, but just in a different environment,” said Lance Cpl. Garrett Viscomi, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. “It’s a good way to get some reps in.”



Whether blue or green, weekly live fire evolutions aboard USS America are guaranteed to keep everyone battle-ready.



The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprising the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

