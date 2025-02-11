Hometown:



Okinawa, Japan



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



Six years



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



I previously worked as a clerk in two different locations.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I serve as a personal property counselor in the Transportation Division at LRC-Okinawa, providing expert guidance on regulations and policies related to the shipment and storage of personal property and vehicles for DoD customers. My role involves counseling customers on their entitlements, assisting with claims, processing reimbursement requests, and supporting the Defense Personal Property System.

What other duties are you responsible for?



I communicate with local moving companies before pickups and deliveries to confirm the schedules and provide support to ensure smooth operations at the site.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?



At LRC-Okinawa, I have improved shipment scheduling efficiency, provided detailed customer counseling to enhance satisfaction and reduce issues, and successfully managed peak-season operations to ensure timely and seamless service.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?



The best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa is the strong emphasis on team building, which fosters unity within the division and creates a positive and supportive work environment for everyone.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I enjoy spending time with my family and relaxing whenever possible.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I have a nail technician diploma and a motorcycle license

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2025 Date Posted: 02.17.2025 20:01 Story ID: 490916 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Nari Tamanaha – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.