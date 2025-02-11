Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Nari Tamanaha – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Nari Tamanaha – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Story by Galen Putnam 

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade

    Hometown:

    Okinawa, Japan

    How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:

    Six years

    What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:

    I previously worked as a clerk in two different locations.

    Tell us about your job and what you do:

    I serve as a personal property counselor in the Transportation Division at LRC-Okinawa, providing expert guidance on regulations and policies related to the shipment and storage of personal property and vehicles for DoD customers. My role involves counseling customers on their entitlements, assisting with claims, processing reimbursement requests, and supporting the Defense Personal Property System.
    What other duties are you responsible for?

    I communicate with local moving companies before pickups and deliveries to confirm the schedules and provide support to ensure smooth operations at the site.

    What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?

    At LRC-Okinawa, I have improved shipment scheduling efficiency, provided detailed customer counseling to enhance satisfaction and reduce issues, and successfully managed peak-season operations to ensure timely and seamless service.

    What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?

    The best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa is the strong emphasis on team building, which fosters unity within the division and creates a positive and supportive work environment for everyone.

    What do you like to do in your free time?

    I enjoy spending time with my family and relaxing whenever possible.

    Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?

    I have a nail technician diploma and a motorcycle license

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
