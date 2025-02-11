2025 Human Resources Summit

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | Capt. Erika Vera prepares her team for the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | Capt. Erika Vera prepares her team for the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) G1 Summit, which took place at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada, from February 3 to 7, 2025. This annual event brought together Human Resources (HR) professionals from across the command to exchange best practices, improve communication, and enhance support for soldiers. see less | View Image Page

SLOAN, Nevada - From February 3 to 7, 2025, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) G1 Summit was held at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada. This annual event brought together Human Resources (HR) professionals from across the command to share best practices, enhance communication, and improve support for soldiers.



Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy L. Hawkins addressed attendees, emphasizing the vital role HR plays in ensuring the readiness of the force. Brig. Gen. Sparks kicked off the summit with a powerful statement: "To maintain a mission-ready force, it's crucial that we, as HR professionals, work together seamlessly and ensure our soldiers are supported with the right resources, information, and systems." His words set the tone for the summit, highlighting the importance of efficient HR practices in sustaining operational effectiveness.



Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins echoed this sentiment, adding, "The heart of our mission lies in the well-being of our soldiers. It’s up to us to create an environment where HR practices are not just efficient, but also truly supportive of those who serve." Her message reinforced the critical role of HR in supporting soldiers and maintaining the force’s readiness.



The summit was supported by senior G1 leadership from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) and the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), as well as members of the Army Human Resource Command. Their participation underscored the commitment to advancing HR operations and ensuring that soldiers receive the support they need to excel in their roles.



Over the course of the event, sessions covered a wide range of topics, including labor management, employee relations, equal opportunity, and workplace culture. One of the key discussions focused on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army (IPPS-A) actions, aimed at streamlining HR operations, while another session addressed military pay, ensuring that soldiers’ financial well-being is properly managed.



The summit also featured a question-and-answer forum, providing attendees an opportunity to openly discuss challenges and brainstorm solutions. This interactive session helped strengthen the command’s commitment to continuous improvement in HR practices and further solidified its dedication to supporting personnel.



As Brig. Gen. Sparks concluded, "This summit is a critical step forward in ensuring that our HR professionals are equipped and ready to support the soldiers who make our mission possible." The event provided a valuable platform for HR professionals to collaborate, learn from each other, and contribute to the command’s mission readiness and the well-being of its soldiers