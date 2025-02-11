Faith, Resilience, and Duty: The Global Journey of Chaplain Ihar Labacevic

Some journeys are written in stone, while others unfold unexpectedly, shaped by experiences, encounters, and an unwavering sense of purpose. For U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Ihar Labacevic the path to military service was anything but conventional. Born and raised in Minsk, Belarus, his journey took him across continents, through the halls of academia, and into the chaplaincy, where he now serves Airmen and Allies in a dynamic, multinational environment.



Labacevic’s early years were spent immersed in the study of law. After earning his law degree and practicing in Belarus, he made a life-altering decision in 1995: to leave his homeland and pursue theology studies in the United Kingdom. A seven-year program in London led him to work for the Imperial College London, and in 2005, he moved to the United States after being invited to serve as a priest in Cleveland, Ohio. Two years later, he was assigned to a Byzantine Catholic parish in Minneapolis, where he served for 10 years, further strengthening his pastoral experience and deepening his connection to the community.



It was there that Labacevic first considered military service. A member of his parish who commissioned as a U.S. Air Force officer spoke to him about the urgent need for Catholic chaplains in the service. The idea resonated with him. He found the concept of working in a purpose driven, dynamic environment compelling, one that not only allowed him to support service members from various backgrounds but also provided a strong sense of discipline and purpose.



In 2017, at the age of 45, Labacevic answered the call and went into active duty as an Air Force chaplain.



“It was the right decision,” said Labacevic. “I realized that in a military environment, you encounter people from all walks of life, different cultures, beliefs, and experiences. It’s never dull, and it constantly challenges you to grow.”

His time in service has taken him across the globe. He deployed from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and later to Jordan. It was during these deployments that he truly grasped the significance of his role.



“You realize how much you take for granted back home,” Labacevic said. “In deployed locations, people need you more than ever. They’re away from their families, facing difficult situations, and looking for support in ways they may not expect.”



His experiences have extended beyond traditional chaplain duties. During a military exercise in Cyprus, he was introduced to operational planning at the O-4 and O-5 levels, gaining insight into the strategic aspects of military chaplaincy. More recently, he participated in a temporary duty assignment in Central Europe, working in a joint coalition environment alongside service members from NATO partner nations.



“Working with NATO and in joint environments has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career,” Labacevic said. “It’s diverse, it’s dynamic, and you meet incredible people. The opportunity to engage with different perspectives and cultures makes the mission stronger.”



His personal journey remains deeply intertwined with his service. Having left Belarus in 1995, Labacevic cannot return due to political and personal convictions. However, his assignment with the 501st Combat Support Wing provides him an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with family currently living in Poland.



“There was a gap while I was stationed in the United States where I couldn't see my family for 10 years and my parents aren’t getting younger,” said Labacevic. “Being stationed with the 501st CSW, I can support them and see them at least twice a year.”



Outside of his military duties, Labacevic’s multilingual abilities have proven to be an asset. Conducting services in Polish, Ukrainian, and Belarusian languages and sharing his multicultural experience with Airmen allows him to offer unique perspectives, broadening understanding and fostering connections among service members.



“My past experiences help me relate to people in ways they may not expect,” said Labacevic. “I share my story, and in doing so, I hope it helps others open their minds. Even for those working in intelligence or operational roles, understanding different backgrounds can bring a fresh perspective to the mission.”



After 25 years of marriage and a career spanning multiple disciplines, Labacevic remains grateful for the opportunities the Air Force has provided him.



“I never imagined this path for myself,” he said. “But looking back, every step along the way has prepared me for this. I’ve found a place where I can serve, lead, and support those who need it most. And for that, I am truly thankful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2025 Date Posted: 02.17.2025 Story ID: 490913 Location: RAF ALCONBURY, GB by Amn Adam Enbal