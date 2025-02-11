Tanzania conducts opening ceremony for Justified Accord 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSATA MILITARY TRAINING BASE, TANZANIA

    02.11.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    MSATA, Tanzania – U.S. Army soldiers with the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), alongside the Tanzanian People’s Defense Force ( TPDF)and military leaders, officially launched exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) with an opening ceremony at Msata Military Training Base, Tanzania, on Feb. 11, 2025.

    The event marked the start of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF)- led -exercise, bringing together allied and partner nations to enhance regional security cooperation, multinational readiness, and crisis response capabilities.

    During the ceremony, TPDF Maj. Gen. Charles Patnik of the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) welcomed the multinational participants and emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared security challenges. He acknowledged the significance of JA25 in strengthening the interoperability, communication, and tactical effectiveness of participating forces.

    He also underscored Tanzania’s commitment to working alongside CJTF-HOA, SETAF-AF, and other regional partners to enhance security and stability in East Africa.

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael W. Kummerer, senior defense and air attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, also provided remarks, highlighting the longstanding partnership between the United States and Tanzania, as well as and the role of CJTF-HOA in supporting multinational military cooperation.

    Col. Priscus Paulin, TPDF commandant, spoke about the evolving security landscape in East Africa and the importance of multilateral military training exercises like JA25 in preparing forces to respond effectively to emerging threats.

    JA25, which runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025, is designed to enhance the ability of multinational forces to conduct joint operations in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios.

    CJTF-HOA plays a central role in building security partnerships across East Africa, and its participation in JA25 reinforces its mission of strengthening regional stability through military cooperation, training, and capacity-building initiatives. As the exercise unfolds, the collaboration and expertise shared between U.S., Tanzanian, and other partner forces will enhance their collective ability to address security challenges and improve military readiness in the region.

