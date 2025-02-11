Tanzania conducts opening ceremony for Justified Accord 2025

Photo By Sgt. Michael Knight | U.S. Army soldiers with the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Knight | U.S. Army soldiers with the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), join U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the Nebraska National Guard and the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) at the opening ceremony for the multinational exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at Msata Military Training Base, Msata, Tanzania, Feb. 11, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by SETAF-AF and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Knight) see less | View Image Page

MSATA, Tanzania – U.S. Army soldiers with the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), alongside the Tanzanian People’s Defense Force ( TPDF)and military leaders, officially launched exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) with an opening ceremony at Msata Military Training Base, Tanzania, on Feb. 11, 2025.



The event marked the start of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF)- led -exercise, bringing together allied and partner nations to enhance regional security cooperation, multinational readiness, and crisis response capabilities.



During the ceremony, TPDF Maj. Gen. Charles Patnik of the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) welcomed the multinational participants and emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared security challenges. He acknowledged the significance of JA25 in strengthening the interoperability, communication, and tactical effectiveness of participating forces.



He also underscored Tanzania’s commitment to working alongside CJTF-HOA, SETAF-AF, and other regional partners to enhance security and stability in East Africa.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael W. Kummerer, senior defense and air attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, also provided remarks, highlighting the longstanding partnership between the United States and Tanzania, as well as and the role of CJTF-HOA in supporting multinational military cooperation.



Col. Priscus Paulin, TPDF commandant, spoke about the evolving security landscape in East Africa and the importance of multilateral military training exercises like JA25 in preparing forces to respond effectively to emerging threats.



JA25, which runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025, is designed to enhance the ability of multinational forces to conduct joint operations in realistic, high-intensity training scenarios.



CJTF-HOA plays a central role in building security partnerships across East Africa, and its participation in JA25 reinforces its mission of strengthening regional stability through military cooperation, training, and capacity-building initiatives. As the exercise unfolds, the collaboration and expertise shared between U.S., Tanzanian, and other partner forces will enhance their collective ability to address security challenges and improve military readiness in the region.