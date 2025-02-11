Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Completes Scheduled Port Visit to Busan

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) conducted a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK), Feb. 10-15.

    The port visit in Busan reinforces the role of the alliance as a cornerstone for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and ROK to defend their homelands.

    Alexandria is assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, homeported in Naval Base Point Loma, California, and has been deployed in the Indo-Pacific since October.

    The port visit marks the first visit to Busan by a U.S. submarine in 2025.

    During the visit, Alexandria received logistics support and met with their host-nation counterparts to strengthen ties with a key ally in the Indo-Pacific.

    Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

    For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 01:58
