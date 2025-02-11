Head of French Navy hosts commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, aboard FS Charles De Gaulle

PHILIPPINE SEA – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, met with Adm. Nicolas Vaujour, chief of staff of the French Navy, aboard the French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle, Feb. 14, 2025.
This visit was part of Exercise Pacific Steller 2025, a Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Philippine Sea involving ships from U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, French CSG, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. This exercise is designed to advance coordination and cooperation between French, Japanese and U.S. maritime forces. It simultaneously demonstrates capabilities in multi-domain operations, promotes a shared dedication to regional stability, and highlights the U.S. Navy’s enduring power projection capability.
“Professionalism is making the extremely difficult look routine and easy when it is not, and you are example of that,” said Adm. Koehler while addressing the crew via the shipboard announcing system. “Our professional militaries do amazing things together on a regular basis, and Pacific Steller is another example of that. Your historic 2025 deployment highlights your ability to integrate and operate alongside like-minded partners to continue to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific.”
Our allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. When we operate alongside one another during exercises such as Pacific Steller, we are advancing a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.
“During Pacific Steller, you are carrying out an extraordinary mission in the literal sense,” said Adm. Vaujour, “by the length of the deployment, by the extension we are carrying out today to this Philippine Sea, from the home port of Toulon to more than 6,500 nautical miles and then by the level of integration we are achieving with our American and Japanese partners.”
MLDEs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other states.
Participating large-deck ships include the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the French carrier FS Charles de Gaulle, and Japan’s Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184).
CSG-1 consists of Vinson, embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) one, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).
CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.
CSG-1 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
French CSG consists of Charles De Gaulle, its embarked French Strike Force staff and carrier air wing, an air-defense destroyer, multi-mission frigates, a supply ship, an attack submarine, and a detachment of Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft.
The French carrier air wing flies the Rafale Marine (F4) fighter aircraft, E-2C Hawkeye, and Dauphin, Caiman Marine, and Panther helicopters.
French CSG is currently engaged in Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, sailing alongside its allies and strategic partners to promote a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific for the benefit of French populations, interests, and those of their regional partners, within the framework of international law.
For more news from CSG-1 and Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 20:04
|Story ID:
|490901
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|55
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Head of French Navy hosts commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, aboard FS Charles De Gaulle, by LTJG Jack Scypinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.