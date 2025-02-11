Professor's classroom is where critical thinking meets space policy

Photo By Justin Pacheco | Department of Political Science Professor Madison Walker introduces her Space Policy...... read more read more Photo By Justin Pacheco | Department of Political Science Professor Madison Walker introduces her Space Policy game to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets Oct. 1, 2024. The space policy professor and Stanton Fellow introduces the game in class and in the Academy’s Azimuth summer space program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadets from different academic disciplines credit U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Political Science Professor Madison Walker with stoking their passion for space law, policy and research.



Cadet 1st Class Anjulina Abdon, a Political Science major, worked with the space policy professor on her space deterrence theory capstone project during the fall. Abdon will attend U.S. Air Force remotely piloted aircraft pilot training after she graduates May 29.



“Space law and policy can feel abstract at times; Professor Walker makes it seem much more tangible,” Abdon said. “Working with her gave me a new appreciation for how complex space policy is and how important it will be for our future national security. I walked away with a deeper understanding of the space policy world.”



Walker is the Political Science national space policy professor and director of the Eisenhower Center for Space and Defense Studies. She specializes in viewing space law and policy holistically to identify contradictions in the U.S.’s approach to the space domain. Walker adopted this approach while focusing on active space debris removal and on-orbit servicing during her time working with novel space activity start-ups. She is now a Stanton Fellow in political science after completing a space law and policy fellowship with the Institute for Future Conflict last year. In Walker’s political science and space policy classrooms, cadets exercise critical thinking skills in a variety of innovative ways.



“From my philosophy of learning by doing, I create opportunities for cadets to work with external stakeholders and apply their operational knowledge to support academically rigorous research,” Walker said. “When dealing with more theoretical concepts, I create activities that demonstrate the principles in an organic manner. By going through the exercises, cadets learn the content and skills that will help them in their future careers. At the same time, I learn and grow as a professor.”



One tool Walker uses to demonstrate theoretical principles is a game she co-created to emphasize the weight of decisions future U.S. Space Force officers may one day be expected to make. Modeled after several classic board games, Walker introduced The Space Policy Game during the 2023-24 academic year and again in the Azimuth Space Program at the Academy in June. The game incorporates national real-world policies, goals and postures and tests cadets’ space policy decision-making capabilities. She is considering pursuing a patent for the game.



“In the game, you are supposed to choose the path to victory that most aligns with your real-life country’s goals and strategic posture,” Walker said. “But you should have an alternate path to victory if that one fails. What is great about this game is that I do not enforce the rules; the cadets must enforce the rules on each other. The game mirrors the anarchical nature of the international community.”



Outside the classroom, Walker assists cadets preparing for Space Force careers. Cadet 2nd Class Kaden Kolle, a Management major with plans to commission into the U.S. Space Force, works with Walker on a cadet team research program that would tackle the service’s wicked problems. Kolle first took Walker’s Politis, American Government and National Security course. In the fall, another class with Walker gave him the opportunity for research with the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center.



“We immediately developed a cadet-mentor relationship over our shared passion for space and space research,” Kolle said. “Her mentorship has led to multiple opportunities to enrich my knowledge about space.”