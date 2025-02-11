Squadron's inauguration trip continues Academy tradition

Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet Squadron 36 cadets pose in front of Space Shuttle Discovery at the Steven F....... read more read more Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet Squadron 36 cadets pose in front of Space Shuttle Discovery at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, during their visit for President Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 19, 2025. The trip to Washington, D.C., was planned for the cadets to attend inauguration events, continuing a U.S. Air Force Academy tradition dating back to 1957. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Michelle Cabonce) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Since President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second inauguration parade in 1957, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets have participated in the nation’s transfer of power. Cadet Squadron 36 became the latest cohort of cadets to be chosen for the honor to march in the inauguration parade.



The cadets spent every military training time block marching on the Terrazzo to prepare for their appearance at the 47th president’s inauguration parade. The parade was canceled due to frigid weather. However, the squadron were able to follow the rest of their itinerary and visit places such as the National Mall, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, and Arlington National Cemetery.



The cadets watched the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Afterward, a question-and-answer session with off-duty sentries provided guidance and inspiration, said Cadet 3rd Class Natalie Gembicki, a Geospatial Science major.



“One of the guards told us, ‘When we change on scene, almost always, everyone is respectful,’” Gembicki said. “‘They stand. They are silent. The American people come together in that moment.’ That statement reminded me that the backbone of leadership in our country is its people. One of the themes of this trip was unity. I was with my best friends, my team and my squad experiencing the changing of the guard. It just hit me how special the whole experience was.”



The squadron flew from Colorado Springs on a C-17 Globemaster III with a 349th Air Mobility Wing crew from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Shortly after their arrival, the Joint Task Force notified them they would not be needed for the Inauguration Parade and First Honors.



“Even though we didn’t get to march in the parade, the significance of the day wasn’t lost on me,” Gembicki said. “Being a part of history isn’t just about standing in the spotlight. It’s about understanding the moment, appreciating its importance and representing something bigger than yourself. This experience also reminded me to make the most of every opportunity.”



The Pink Panthers were hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy. The cadets note spending time with midshipmen was another trip highlight. They were able to observe the differences and similarities between the two military service academies.



“On our flight back to the Academy, I thought a lot about how the Naval Academy runs things and how their culture compares to ours,” said Cadet 1st Class Landon Adkins, a Meteorology major. “Although we are both training to be officers down the road, it was cool to see how we differ in trying to achieve the goal of becoming great leaders and warfighters.”



The Pink Panthers were selected to represent the Academy by marching in the inauguration parade after it received the Cadet Wing’s Outstanding Squadron Award for the 2023-24 academic year.



Each semester, the Outstanding Squadron Award honors the cadet squadron that finishes the highest in the Academy’s ranking system. Squadron 36 improved its ranking from 40th early in the 2022-23 academic year to first in the fall of 2023. Their dramatic improvement inspired a new motto: “Worst to First.”