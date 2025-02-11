Cadets aim to make explosive ordnance operations safer

Photo By Dylan Smith | Cadet 1st Class Simon Gott shows the prototype for his and Cadet 1st Class Gunnar...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | Cadet 1st Class Simon Gott shows the prototype for his and Cadet 1st Class Gunnar Gott’s electronic wire stabilization and cutting tool project in the U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Jan. 16, 2025. The brothers worked with an active-duty explosive ordnance operations member to file a provisional patent application in the Air Force Materiel Command Patent Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

A cadet brother team developed an electronic wire stabilization and cutting tool that could revolutionize explosive ordnance operations. Military members are put at risk during explosive ordnance operations as they disarm improvised explosive devices. Cadets 1st Class Gunnar and Simon Gott’s project introduces additional tools for EOD technicians. It offers safer capabilities to approach IED situations to potentially reduce associated risks and hazards through remote operations.



The brothers’ success is an example of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s mission of developing leaders of character who generate innovative and inspirational research to support warfighters. Both cadets are majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and their project could become the latest in a long line of Academy patents. Their provisional patent application is on file in the Air Force Materiel Command Patent Office.



The idea originates during a Cadet Summer Research Program experience

The brothers became inspired to develop their project after Simon’s Cadet Summer Research Program trip to Al Udeid, Qatar, in the summer of 2024. During his visit with Task Force 99, Simon discussed IED challenges with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Ruben. Ruben is an EOD noncommissioned officer pursuing a doctorate in forensics with a focus on arson and explosives.



When Simon returned to the Academy, the brothers and Ruben began the ideation process for a device that would more effectively and safely cut and secure wires remotely. Their goal is to make explosive ordnance operations safer.



“Our individual experiences in the CSRP helped us understand where there were holes in the engineering community and in our technical understanding,” said Gunnar. “We were motivated to use our critical thinking to help our Airman stay safer while they disarm explosive devices.”



As they grew up, the Gott brothers often discussed innovative ideas they might turn into inventions with each other and their family. Their creative bent was energized when the prior-enlisted Airmen arrived at the Academy. Each day, they pass walls lined with previous Academy patents outside their department’s classrooms and laboratories.



Now they have pushed their idea to the patent application stage. The brothers want to communicate with fellow cadets who may have their own ideas. Their advice is simple: do not underestimate how far your dream can take you.



“Don’t disregard your ideas, no matter how small,” Simon said. “Instead of just shouting it down, brainstorm how you can take the steps to help that idea grow. As cadets, we can create solutions to real-world problems. We must be brave enough to see those ideas to their end.”



The Academy has secured 56 patents since tracking began in 2002, said Amy Berg, Office of Research director of outreach. Faculty patent research began shortly after the Academy’s first class graduated in 1959 and continued into the 1970s. Those early patents focused on aeronautical and propulsion technologies for the Frank G. Seiler Research Laboratory, now the Aeronautics Lab, and reflected the Air Force’s Cold War priorities.



Research shifted into space operations during the 1980s and 1990s. The scope broadened in the early 21st century into other fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and renewable energy with cadets producing their own patent research. The faculty continues to play a major role in the Academy’s patent production, Berg said.



“I can’t stress enough the impact our faculty plays in mentoring cadet research experiences,” Berg said. “We have an outstanding undergraduate faculty who help make these patent projects possible.”