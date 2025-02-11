Cadets advance unmanned aircraft systems technology

Photo By Dylan Smith | Cadets 1st Class Junhyung Park and Samuel Dutt test their capstone team’s...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | Cadets 1st Class Junhyung Park and Samuel Dutt test their capstone team’s counter-unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Air Force Academy Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Jan. 15, 2025. Capstone projects like this demonstrate cadets’ problem-solving skills while they conduct research that supports warfighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadets in the U.S. Air Force Academy Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Research solve complex problems to shape the future of unmanned aerial vehicle technology. They demonstrate their problem-solving skills while conducting meaningful research to support warfighting. Their teamwork mirrors real-world operations where broad expertise is crucial to mission success.



“The Academy offers us unique opportunities to learn and apply our classroom knowledge in real-world missions,” Cadet 1st Class Junhyung Park said. “Through our research, we become problem solvers and critical thinkers who can implement scalable, cost-effective solutions by using available resources that adapt to unique circumstances.”



Cadets are the heart of innovation

The research focuses on three core competencies. First, to counter unmanned aerial system technology; second, to simulate and test-fly autonomous algorithms for multiple unmanned platforms; and to focus on sensor fusion. These areas provide cadets with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies and prepare them to support and lead multidomain operations.



“The cadets’ research is at the heart of the center’s work,” said Dr. Neil Rogers, center director. “In their CUAS work, cadets don’t just talk about thinking ‘outside the box’; they find solutions as if they don’t know the box exists. In every research partnership we develop, cadets are front and center of it. We let them wrestle with their independent research for an extended period of time to find answers in a controlled environment before they use it in the operational environment.”



Counter unmanned aircraft systems

One objective is to develop methods to detect and mitigate threats posed by hostile or unauthorized drones. The cadets locate and identify a rogue drone via a low-profile, ground-based radar. Based on the radar data, the discovery drone launches and enters a “follow-me” mode on the rogue drone to determine the target’s intent.



“This relevant training opportunity allows us to tackle problems that directly impact the Air Force’s mission,” Park said. “The team’s ability to accomplish the mission despite unique challenges from field tests is incredible. The test pushes the limits of our systems and motivates us to refine our algorithms to improve the system’s robustness under unforeseen circumstances.”



Autonomous simulation and testing for multiple unmanned aerial vehicles

The second core competency focuses on developing algorithms that allow a single operator to control multiple unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously. This innovation enhances efficiency and operational capability in the field. These unmanned aerial vehicles autonomously search, identify and track various targets, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.



“Many people raise concerns of swarms of drones, because now you can build them very inexpensively,” Rogers said. “The question we are asking is if we were an adversary and had access to that many drones — what would I do with them? Then, we think about potential behaviors from that perspective. We simulate those behaviors with custom software that allows us to command-and-control individual drones or swarms of drones.”



Cadets 1st Class Junhyung Park and Samuel Dutt test their capstone team’s counter-unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Air Force Academy Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Jan. 15, 2025. Capstone projects like this demonstrate cadets’ problem-solving skills while they conduct research that supports warfighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)



Sensor fusion core competency

In the sensor fusion core competency, cadets integrate data from various sensors to improve situational awareness and decision-making in real-time. Relying on a single sensor in complex operational environments can result in inaccurate or incomplete data. Sensor fusion mitigates these limitations by combining inputs from numerous sensor types.



Cadet 1st Class Kaitlyn Grimm, an electrical and computer engineering major with a robotics and autonomous systems minor, and her capstone teammates work to create a low-cost drone that could locate a radio frequency-emitting source.



“We only have one drone to work with, and we want it to find the target as quickly as possible, using different sensors to integrate and prioritize data properly,” Grimm said. “Our team wants to figure out how we want the controller to locate the radio frequency-emitting source. We are also continuously thinking about the ethics of creating a drone that is autonomous to ensure the drone cannot be used for malicious purposes or accidentally harm someone.”



Cadet research shapes the future warfare

Cadets working in the center are at the forefront of innovation, as the role of unmanned systems continues to expand in global military and civilian sectors. The Center for Unmanned Aerial Systems Research shapes the future of autonomous flight by ensuring the nation maintains its technological edge in aerial operations.