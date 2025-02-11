Course gives cadets foundation for economics, critical thinking

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 3rd Class Ella Johnson makes paper airplanes in an exercise about production...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 3rd Class Ella Johnson makes paper airplanes in an exercise about production processes during an Introduction to Economics course at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Feb. 4, 2025. The exercise trains cadets in the efficient allocation of resources and strategic decision-making future military leaders need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The future of air and space power demands leaders who understand the intricate relationship between economics and national security. The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Introduction to Economics course prepares cadets for resource allocation challenges in modern warfare.



In this core course, cadets apply economic models to evaluate problems, consider alternative solutions and address complex national security challenges through an economic lens.



Core course provides cadets with a critical thinking framework

Cadet 3rd Class Jacob Birtch, a military and strategic studies major, credits the course with giving him a renewed analytical framework for understanding military strategy.



“I’ve primarily focused on factors like nuclear capabilities and military force projection in my major,” Birtch said. “However, this course has challenged me to consider the complex dynamics of the global trade system and how economic forces shape international relationships. As a future officer, understanding these economic dynamics will be crucial in navigating international relations and making informed decisions in an increasingly interconnected battlespace.”



Cadet 3rd Class Ella Johnson makes paper airplanes in an exercise about production processes

Cadet 3rd Class Ella Johnson makes paper airplanes in an exercise about production processes during an Introduction to Economics course at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Feb. 4, 2025. The exercise trains cadets in the efficient allocation of resources and strategic decision-making future military leaders need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)



Developing critical thinkers who adapt

A dynamic world demands critical thinkers. The U.S. Air Force Academy develops leaders who can navigate complex challenges, innovate rapid solutions and execution missions with precision within a budget. Each cadet group applies economic principles to a real-world resource allocation problem of their choice, guided by three intermediate assignments called Milestones.



“If we are doing it correctly, cadets will not be fully satisfied with the answers to the questions they ask in their final project,” said Dr. Nathan Wozny, an economics professor. “That is because they will have learned to critically question their assumptions and the additional information that they need to solve a problem correctly.



“Economic principles are at the core of DoD decisions,” he said. “Economics is the study of the allocation of scarce resources. It is also a study of incentives. To lead people, we should understand how those incentives affect our people. This course helps cadets understand the economic instruments of power and the strengths and limitations of economic tools such as sanctions and tariffs to achieve national security.”



Economics principles equip future leaders with insights and tools

The importance of economics in decision-making and resource allocation are important concepts that each class of cadets learns early in their time at the Academy. It also lays the groundwork for other skills they will need when they lead warfighters in their military careers.



“Through Econ 201, I learned that officers in all Air Force Specialty Codes are required to make financial decisions that have consequences,” said Cadet 2nd Class Mark Tang, a management and political science double major. “These concepts are essential to produce officers who can receive the commander’s intent and apply it in the field.”