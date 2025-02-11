US Defense Secretary Hegseth Inspects Military Equipment in Poland

Photo By 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor | U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor | U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, visited the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) site in Powidz, Poland on February 15, 2025. The visit highlighted the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping its forces with cutting-edge technology and bolstering deterrence in Eastern Europe, particularly through the V Corps' leading role in the "Transforming in Contact" (TiC) initiative. During their visit, Secretary Hegseth and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. The Soldiers showcased new military equipment recently tested during the Combined Resolve 25-1 exercise, emphasizing the impact of the TiC program. This initiative aims to provide Soldiers with the latest technology, allowing them to experiment and provide valuable feedback for shaping the future force. see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, visited the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) site in Powidz, Poland on February 15, 2025.



The visit highlighted the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping its forces with cutting-edge technology and bolstering deterrence in Eastern Europe, particularly through the V Corps' leading role in the "Transforming in Contact" (TiC) initiative.



During their visit, Secretary Hegseth and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. The Soldiers showcased new military equipment recently tested during the Combined Resolve 25-1 exercise, emphasizing the impact of the TiC program. This initiative aims to provide Soldiers with the latest technology, allowing them to experiment and provide valuable feedback for shaping the future force.



V Corps plays a critical role in TiC, ensuring its assigned brigade combat teams and regionally aligned forces (RAF) units possess the necessary equipment to deter threats in Eastern Europe. The diverse training grounds across Europe offer unique opportunities for V Corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa to conduct realistic training exercises, directly informing the TiC initiative. This collaborative approach, involving NATO allies and regional partners, provides an unparalleled platform to test new technologies through various simulated and live exercises.



Secretary Hegseth praised the soldiers for their dedication and highlighted the importance of the TiC initiative in maintaining military superiority.

This visit marked one stop in Secretary Hegseth's week-long trip across Europe, which also included stops in Germany and Belgium.





"That's what you're doing with the rapid fielding, with the testing, with the training here in Europe, you're at the tip of the spear," Hegseth said. He stressed that the lessons learned from exercises like Combined Resolve 25-1 are crucial to ensuring future generations of soldiers never face a fair fight. "We never want to be in a fair fight," Hegseth stated. "We always want to be leaning forward to make sure we have the most capable force, and that's what I owe you."



Secretary Hegseth emphasized that President Trump tasked him with prioritizing to put readiness, lethality, warfighting, meritocracy back on top making sure the military are capable, trained and ready to fight in any particular scenario.



Throughout his trip, the Pentagon chief emphasized the need for increased defense spending among NATO allies. Echoing President Trump's previous calls, Secretary Hegseth urged NATO members to increase their defense budgets to at least 5% of GDP, underscoring the importance of shared responsibility in maintaining collective security.



Before departing Poland, Secretary Hegseth presented commemorative coins to the Soldiers at APS-2 as a token of appreciation for their service and dedication to safeguarding European security.