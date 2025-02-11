101st Combat Aviation Brigade Elevates Aircrew Safety with Emergency Training Event

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – In a pivotal display of preparedness and collaboration, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) joined forces with the Camp Buehring emergency services at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 11, 2025. This crucial emergency training underscores the brigade's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its personnel while advancing the strategic objectives of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM).



During the exercise, a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter crew simulated a hard landing which signaled first responders. Emergency providers, including firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians, expeditiously drove to the aircraft and evacuated the aircrew following the landing. After the drill concluded responders were given a demonstration of pilot extraction and a lesson on helicopter emergency equipment.



“The exercise went well, and we are now better prepared to respond to a real-world emergency,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Rearick, the event coordinator. “The pre-mishap plan exercise is an opportunity for 101st CAB, along with our air traffic control, fire department, emergency medical services, and Camp Buehring partners, to stress our systems and test our ability to respond.”



101st CAB Soldiers continue to train with partner nations and emergency services while deployed to locations across the Middle East as they support the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This training helps to ensure both aircrew members and first responders can successfully respond in the case of an emergency.



“The number one thing to remember is chaos rules, and so we set up training,” said Gary French, the assistant chief of operations for the Area Support Group-Kuwait Fire Department. “We have to constantly learn how to do our job better and then we have to practice what we learned.”



An additional benefit of the joint exercise was that it allowed emergency service providers to build cohesion across various departments.



“My expectation was to have some time with aviation and get the experience because we haven’t done this scenario before,” said Sgt. Andrew Shay, a Camp Buehring Military Police patrol supervisor. “I think it helped to build our cohesion and gave us the ability to see our shared flaws so we can work them out. And it helps us to make sure that if something ever does happen, we can perform the task at hand.”



French reemphasized the importance of performance during emergencies stating, “You have to be able to perform. People’s lives depend on it.”



The brigade plans to host similar exercises to strengthen its relationship with the emergency teams and hone its ability to protect troops. Rearick offered, “In the future, we will continue to conduct drills adding more complexity each time so that all players can continue to build their readiness and emergency response capabilities.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2025 Date Posted: 02.16.2025 05:04 Story ID: 490886 Location: KW Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Elevates Aircrew Safety with Emergency Training Event, by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.