Fort McCoy's snow-removal team keeps busy during February 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC, clear snow Feb. 12, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter and spring in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy snow-removal team have been having a busier time during February 2025 as multiple snow and ice events have come through the installation.



It’s well known that winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out.



The team includes the Fort McCoy grounds/snow-removal contractor Kaiyuh Services as well as Directorate of Public Works, or DPW, personnel.



In an email to the installation community, Fort McCoy DPW Director Liane Haun emphasized safety around operators clearing snow as winter continues.



“Plow crews are moving as safely, and efficiently as possible to get to everyone’s areas before they come to work,” Haun said. “Please be considerate of plowing operations and allow ample room when passing plowing equipment on roadways, intersections, and parking lots. There are blind spots in every piece of equipment, and the operators may not see you as they are concentrating on what they are plowing.”



From late January to mid-February 2025, the post has had a series small snow events consistently that has required steady clearing operations. This includes the installation receiving several inches of snow from Feb. 14-15.



Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Edson De Leon with the Installation Safety Office reminds everyone to be prepared for cold weather, especially when driving.



“Freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions are to be expected for the next several months as we go through winter,” De Leon said in December 2024. “On average, Wisconsin experiences over 18,000 motor vehicle crashes a year. A small percentage of those accidents ends up in a fatality.”



So, whether you’re doing winter driving in Wisconsin or elsewhere, De Leon said to just be prepared for anything.



“Winter weather conditions make driving more complicated but slowing down, keeping your vehicle properly maintained to handle the conditions, and some basic risk management considerations will help you avoid a winter car accident,” De Leon said.



See more about being prepared for winter driving by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/460504/remember-safe-driving-practices-more-during-winter. Also see more about winter safety by visiting the Army Combat Readiness Center’s website at https://safety.army.mil.



And also visit https://www.ready.gov to learn about building home and vehicle winter safety kits.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”