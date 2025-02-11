Marine Corps Commanders in the Pacific Talk Strategy

Photo By Cpl. Matthew Benfield | Senior U.S. Marine Corps leaders pose for a photo during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Matthew Benfield | Senior U.S. Marine Corps leaders pose for a photo during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Commanders Conference on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025. The conference brought together Marine Corps commanders from across the Indo-Pacific region for a series of briefings focused on strengthening operational readiness, enhancing regional posture, and improving coordination across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Benfield) see less | View Image Page

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, hosted a two-day commanders conference at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, from Feb. 12-13, bringing together Marine Corps leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region.



The conference focused on key strategic and operational topics, including an overall theater intelligence update, anti-access/area denial (A2AD), posture initiatives, the MARFORPAC Campaign Plan, fires integration with the joint force, and updates on I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces. Leaders also discussed Marine Corps installation updates and resourcing strategies to enhance regional security and operational readiness.



The conference reinforced the Marine Corps' dedication to sustaining a strong regional presence, improving interoperability with joint and allied forces, and bolstering overall security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. By refining operational concepts and ensuring Marine Corps units are synchronized in strategy, capabilities, and readiness, MARFORPAC ensures that Marine forces are prepared to respond rapidly to emerging threats while supporting U.S. and allied interests in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It comprises two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness. They operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines live and work alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.



