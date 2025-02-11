U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer reinforces partnership and integration at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU, INDIA -- Airmen and a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, returned to Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, to support Aero India 2025, a five-day air and trade show.



Aero India’s biennial airshow was held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, which hosted over 50,000 attendees. The air show also served as an exposition of emerging technologies, hosting nearly 800 exhibitors and more than 900 national and international manufacturers showcasing cutting-edge technological advances serving aerospace.



While deployed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to lead Bomber Task Force 25-1, the 34 EBS forward-deployed to Bengaluru to conduct four flyovers on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 over Yelahanka Air Force Station. The flyovers helped to demonstrate U.S. airpower projection and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.



“In 2023, the 34th EBS Thunderbirds participated in Aero India. Having the opportunity to do it again this year is a true honor for not only the Thunderbirds, but for team Ellsworth,’’ said Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th expeditionary bomb squadron commander. “The participation is a testament of our commitment to strengthen partnerships with India. We look forward to future opportunities to grow our relationship with the Indian Air Force and to furthering our involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.”



India is a Major Defense Partner leader and drives regional growth and development across the Indo-Pacific. With worldwide support, the air show showcased a variety of dynamic aircraft assets from the U.S. Air Force, Allies and partners. Collectively serving aerial demonstrations and static displays to its attendees.



The U.S.’ partnership with India to participate in the air shows the past decade continues to allow both countries, and their Allies and partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships in training, capabilities, and maintenance goals. This event underscores the importance of the U.S.-India partnership and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2025 Date Posted: 02.15.2025 Story ID: 490870 Location: YELAHANKA AIR FORCE STATION, IN