    USINDOPACOM Commander addresses the Honolulu Defense Forum

    Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers opening

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Story by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Waikiki, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2025.
    The forum provided an opportunity for senior government and military officials, academic experts and business leaders from across the Indo-Pacific and Europe to discuss operationalizing urgency for readiness and deterrence in the region. This year’s event focused on leveraging geography, public-private partnerships, and alliances to enhance resilience by building and sustaining defense capabilities, harnessing critical technologies at scale, and driving innovation and competitiveness in security initiatives.
    Paparo underscored the critical importance of promoting regional security through warfighting readiness and lethality, highlighting numerous opportunities for defense collaboration. "We need cooperative production agreements that multiply our industrial output among our friends and allies. By coordinating our efforts, we can achieve the surge production that the environment demands," he stated.
    USINDOPACOM’s primary mission is the protection and defense of the homeland of the U.S., its people and its interests, by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 20:30
    Story ID: 490865
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    HDF
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

