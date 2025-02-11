Maxwell welcomes new DAVA

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- Anjali Ali, 42nd Medical Group domestic abuse victim advocate, has been providing her services and experience in victim advocacy and survivor support to the military community at Maxwell.



Assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Ali provides counseling referrals, crisis intervention and ongoing support services, as well as acting as a first responder to incidents and providing telephonic support to victims in distress.



“Her work is crucial in addressing the needs of our military members, as we collaborate with the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Marine Corps, and more,” said Linda M. Pena-Resto, 42nd Medical Group family advocacy officer. “Ali acts as a liaison, providing care during difficult and anxious times for families, a valuable resource that many of those in need lack. She actively briefs both the on-base and off-base community, ensuring her services are well-known and accessible 24/7.”



As the DAVA within the Family Advocacy Program here, Ali plays a key role in educating service members and their families about unhealthy relationship patterns. An important tool she uses to educate is the Power and Control Wheel, which helps individuals understand the different tactics that abusers can use to maintain power and control over their victims in abusive relationships. Unlike many earlier models that focused only on physical abuse, the wheel highlights non-physical tactics such as emotional, financial and psychological control.



“When introduced to the wheel, many victims recognize for the first time that abuse is taking place,” said Ali. “It gives them a clearer understanding of their situation, helps them see the patterns and validates what they’ve been through.”



Ali works closely with victims to develop safety plans, which go beyond leaving the abusive situation.



“We go over securing important documents, having a trusted contact, and preparing for different scenarios,” said Ali. “I connect survivors to community resources, reducing their reliance on abusers and giving them a path toward independence.”



Ali explained military victims of domestic violence face unique challenges, including financial dependence on their abuser, fear of losing military benefits, and concerns about career consequences.



“Many victims fear leaving their abuser will result in homelessness, loss of benefits, or retaliation within their unit,” said Ali. “Abusers weaponize fear, making victims believe they’ll lose everything; their children, their careers and their homes, if they seek help.”



She provides support to those who choose to separate from their abuser, and resources for those who are unable to leave immediately. Her goal is to ensure every victim knows they have options and support within the Maxwell community.



“My mission is to give survivors a voice, empower them with knowledge, and ensure they never feel alone in their journey,” said Ali. “I envision a future where survivors not only receive counseling but also have access to job opportunities and long-term stability.”



Currently, Ali is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, with aspirations to establish a private practice and a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the homeless.



“Ali exudes a warm and inviting presence, making it easy for people to confide in her and allow her to support them during difficult times,” said Pena-Resto. “Her empathy and compassion are essential qualities for making a difference in this role.”



For more information, visit https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/military-installation/maxwell-afb-and-gunter-annex/military-and-family-support-center/family-advocacy-program.

