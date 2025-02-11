UNITAS 2025 Initial Planning Conference Concludes Multinational Exercise to Kickoff Navy and Marine Corps’ 250th Birthdays

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | 250212-N-DB801-2164 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 12, 2025) - U.S. Naval Forces...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | 250212-N-DB801-2164 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 12, 2025) - U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello addresses the combined/joint planning team for a group photo during the UNITAS 2025 Initial Planning Conference in Jacksonville, Fla., February 12. This year's UNITAS, the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, will combine the efforts of Allies and Partners from across the globe and serve as the introduction to Navy 250 - the U.S. Navy's year-long birthday celebration. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 14, 2025) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet completed the UNITAS 2025 Initial Planning Conference (IPC) at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jacksonville February 14. The IPC is the crucial first step in planning UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of UNITAS, the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise.



UNITAS 2025, themed “A Legacy of Maritime Partnerships,” will be one of the largest and most complex in the exercise’s history, featuring a comprehensive range of maritime operations, including a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) and amphibious landings. The exercise will take place from September 15 to October 6, 2025, off the East Coast of the United States, with shore-based events in Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and Naval Station Norfolk.



"UNITAS reinforces our unwavering commitment to our partners in the region and globally," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander. “UNITAS 2025 will embody the strength of our enduring partnerships and set the stage for a series of momentous events celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary."



The IPC brought together more than 250 representatives from 21 countries and all branches of the military, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.



IPC participants collaborated on key aspects of the exercise, including refining the exercise scenario and objectives, building the list of participating units and personnel, and coordinating logistics and communications plans. All these efforts are crucial to the success of UNITAS, a warfighting exercise designed to help strengthen relationships and foster interoperability among participating nations.



UNITAS 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in maritime technology, including unmanned and hybrid fleet systems, building upon the success of last year's integration of unmanned undersea vehicles. The exercise will culminate in a series of high-end warfighting events designed to test the interoperability and readiness of participating forces.



“This year’s UNITAS exercise is estimated be one of the largest in history, rivaled only by UNITAS Gold, the exercise’s 50th Anniversary,” said Pat Cooper, UNITAS 2025 Lead Planner. “The speed of synchronization among planners was a testament to our partner nations’ and U.S. participants’ commitment to success.”



Collaborative planning for UNITAS 2025 will continue at the Main Planning Conference in April, followed by the Final Planning Conference in June.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability.