New leader takes charge of DLA Aviation activity at NAS Jacksonville

Photo By Wendy Arevalo | Navy Cmdr. Christopher Harvey, director of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville, speaks to ceremony attendees during the Aviation at Jacksonville change of charge ceremony Feb. 13, on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. During the ceremony, Harvey assumed command from Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer. (Photo by Toiete Jackson, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Public Affairs)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville team welcomed a new leader and bid farewell to its outgoing officer in charge during a change of charge ceremony Feb. 13 in Hangar 117 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth officiated the transfer of authority from Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer to Navy Cmdr. Christopher Harvey.



DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, an industrial support activity (ISA), provides supply, storage and distribution support to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, which conducts maintenance, repair and overhaul of Navy aircraft, engines, components and other related equipment.



Palmer was DLA’s senior representative responsible for synchronizing and coordinating DLA activities in Jacksonville.



“Under his command, DLA Aviation at Jacksonville has consistently delivered high-quality support to our warfighters and customers, while also driving innovation and process improvement,” Ellsworth said to the crowd, which included active-duty military, DLA Aviation civilians and family members. “He has been the driving force behind several key initiatives.”



Ellsworth praised Palmer for his leadership and for spearheading those initiatives, which included establishing a triad of the three primary logistic drivers on NAS Jacksonville: DLA Aviation, DLA Distribution and FRC Southeast. Ellsworth said the initiative galvanized the regional supply chain.



David Scalf, deputy director of DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, credited Palmer in his remarks for improving internal metrics through greater visibility and improvement of the activity’s data acumen.



“When he got here two years ago, he noticed very, very quickly that we worked hard, but we were using old data that was 30 days to 40 days old,” Scalf said. “He put us on a vision, without any hesitation, to move us in the direction of creating a data-relevant working environment.”



Scalf said Palmer put into motion collaboration between a multitude of DLA and Navy teams to “get us to a point where we could use data that is near real time.”



Scalf explained the value of a new dashboard created through the initiative on Palmer’s watch, which displays on-demand reporting that is never more than 24 hours old.

“Think of hitting the start button on your new car,” he said. “You hit a button and that data pops up fresh and new. And the beauty of this for our customer (FRC Southeast) is that data now allows us as a team, collectively, to go very deep to every work center, every production line at FRC Southeast. It allows us to take action today that can prevent material delays—that’s very important.”



“All of these actions combined have had a significant impact on our organization and customers,” Ellsworth said. “Commander Palmer’s leadership, expertise and dedication have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and subordinates alike, and he will truly be missed.”



After receiving the Defense Meritorious Service Medal from Ellsworth, Palmer stepped up to the podium to address the DLA workforce.



“I hope you know that I genuinely care for the employees of this organization, and I hope, as you look back over our interactions the past two and a half years, you say with confidence, I treated you with compassion, respect and integrity,” he said.



Palmer’s next assignment will have him leading DLA Energy Americas West in Seal Beach, California.



Ellsworth then welcomed DLA Aviation’s new director, Harvey. The commander, a native of Jacksonville, previously served as director of Common Systems, Support Equipment, Unmanned Arial Systems and Engines Contracts (N76) at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support – Philadelphia.



Harvey shared some of Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s history with the crowd.



“It’s worth noting a fun fact, this very station, which dates to its commissioning in 1940, was initially established to train replacement air crews during World War II. Since then, it has played a vital role in our national defense,” Harvey said.