Army Surgeon General thanks 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion with “Big Check” for generating 107 HPSP scholarships

Photo By Ronald Wolf | On Feb. 7, 2025, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Wolf | On Feb. 7, 2025, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command (left), thanks the team from the 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, for recruiting 107 future Army healthcare professionals during FY 2024. Those recruits will receive nearly $45 million in scholarship funds from the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP). Starting second from left: Staff Sgt. Jordan Snyder, Sgt. 1st Class Juan Aguirre, Sgt. 1st Class Francis Di Simone, Cpt. Bror Thirion, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Menard, and Lt. Col. William Gehlen. (U.S. Army Photo by Ronald Wolf, OTSG/MEDCOM) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (Feb. 7, 2025) – The U.S. Army wants Soldiers and their families to trust that they will receive world-class medical care—on the battlefield and in garrison.



“For Soldiers to know that the best medical care in the world is right there with them on the battlefield—shoulder to shoulder—whether it is getting them ready [to go] downrange or receiving them back. That is us—the American Army—keeping our sacred trust with the Soldier,” said Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command.



On Feb. 7, 2025, Izaguirre presented a “big check” for $44,726,000 to Lt. Col. William Gehlen, Battalion Commander, 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, to thank the battalion for its hard work recruiting 107 future Army healthcare professionals during FY 2024. Those recruits will receive nearly $45 million in scholarship funds from the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).



HPSP offers two-, three- and four-year military scholarships that can help cover civilian medical school tuition, pay for fees, and provide a monthly living stipend. Compensation also includes a signing bonus under certain conditions.



Gehlen said that the 107 recruits equated to 120 percent of the battalion’s mission goal.



Joining Gehlen for the presentation was Cpt. Bror Thirion, Sgt. 1st Class Francis Di Simone, Sgt. 1st Class Juan Aguirre, Staff Sgt. Jordan Snyder, and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Menard. Izaguirre recognized the efforts of the recruiting team in building trust by bringing the best of the best to the Army Medical Regiment. “Building trust leads to building relationships, which leads to helping people have an opportunity,” said Izaguirre.



HPSP scholarships offer a school experience that is not different from that of civilian peers; however, students benefit from unique military electives available to them, including specialized training that prepares them to become officers and leaders in the U.S. military.



Students take the same classes as their peers, do not wear a uniform to class, and will not be pulled away from school or studies for deployments.



HPSP scholarships are offered by the Army, Navy and Air Force, and the benefits are the same across all three Services. For those who hope to apply to the HPSP, selection boards look at all aspects of a person's application including leadership, extracurricular activities, fitness, grades, and scores.



“As an HPSP recipient, I can tell you it is a great deal, not only for finances, that’s what people often come in [to the Army] for but what they stay for is the mission,” said Izaguirre.